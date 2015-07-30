"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, July 29 2015

With the 2015 Gold Cup tournament now in the books, Big Brotherfinished Wednesday night as the #1 overall program among the 18-49 set, earning a steady 1.8 rating in the demo.

NBC aired an America's Got Talent "Best of" special which finished second on the evening with a 1.6 rating in the demo.

The second episode of Last Comic Standing, Season 9 held steady in the demo with a 1.5 rating. MasterChef pulled a steady 1.5 as well, as did FOX rookie reality series Home Free (.9) and Telemundo's popular novela Señor de los Cielos (1.2).

The top original broadcast programs of the night all holding steady from their previous week's performance. Something you don't see every day.

Re-runs of The Big Bang Theory (TBS) and American Dad (Adult Swim) topped the cable charts. Duck Dynasty (.8) was the top-rated original on cable, despite being down one-tenth from the previous Wednesday.

Other top-rated Wednesday night cable programs had strong evenings. BET’s The Game (.7) had a strong night, up two-tenths of a point in the 18-49 demographic. The same was true for History’s American Pickers(.6). MTV’s Catfish (.6) was up one-tenth in the demo, and Suits held steady on USA (.5).

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

