"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, July 22 2015

Soccer took center stage for a second consecutive night. After the US were stunned by Jamaica in Gold Cup semifinal #1 (pre-primetime), Mexico won its second consecutive controversial Gold Cup match, this one over Panama for a spot in the final against Jamaica.

UniMas presentation of Mexico/Panama aired in primetime and pulled a 2.0 among the 18-49 demo, #1 across all of television on Wednesday evening.

Taking the #2 spot was Big Brother (1.8), down two-tenths from the previous Wednesday edition.

Last night marked the premiere of Last Comic Standing, Season 9 on NBC. The season premiere pulled a respectable 1.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, to go with 6.1 million Live+SD viewers in total.

Last Comic Standing was the most-watched program across all of TV.

MasterChef (1.5) held steady on FOX, and led into the premiere of yet another new FOX reality series Home Free, which, similar to Knock Knock Live, failed to break a 1 in the demo.

That said, the .9 demo rating pulled in by Home Free dwarfed the disastrous .6 hauled in by Knock Knock Live earlier in the week.

The story of the night on cable was the third installment of the Sharknado series: Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!

The newest member of the B-movie franchise tied Duck Dynasty for a .9 in the demo, #1 across the cable landscape. With 2.8 million Live+SD total viewers, it was all alone as the most-watched cable program of the night. The 2.8 million figure is down over 1 million from last year's Sharknado, but up from the original.

Chances are Oh Hell No! will get a nice bump from time-shifted viewing, as was the case with the first two Sharknados.

