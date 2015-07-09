"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, July 08 2015

CBS grabbed a Wednesday win with new episodes of Big Brother (2.0) and Extant (.8). Both programs finished up one-tenth from the previous Wednesday, and BB maintained its usual #1 spot in the 18-49 category.

MasterChef climbed on Fox, rising three-tenths of a point from its last episode to an impressive 1.7 in the key demo. Bullseye (.9) held steady.

NBC televised repeats of America’s Got Talent (1.3) at 8pm and American Ninja Warrior (1.2) at 9pm.

In the 10pm slot, Celebrity Wife Swap matched its latest .8 rating on ABC. The episode had a Black-ish re-run as its lead-in (.9).

In the Spanish language novela universe, Univision’s Que Te Perdone Dios (1.0) moved up two-tenths from the previous week. Telemundo’s Senor de Los Cielos also grabbed a 1.0 in the demo, a one-tenth improvement from last Wednesday.

Shark Week continues to dominate cable, with the 8, 9 and 10pm programs representing the three highest-rated cable programs of the night. The 9pm telecast of Super Predator tied a Shark Week-high rating of 1.5, and was also the most-watched program on cable. Ninja Sharks aired at 10pm, and pulled a 1.4. The night kicked off with a re-run of Bride of Jaws (1.0).

Duck Dynasty was likely impacted by the Shark Week festivities, finishing with a .7 demo score that was two-tenths down from the previous Wednesday episode.

Suits (.6) held steady on USA at 9pm, as did Mr. Robot (.6) at 10pm.

UniMas presentation of Gold Cup soccer action, BET’s The Game and Catfish: Season 4B all pulled a .6 in the 18-49 demographic as well.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

