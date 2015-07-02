"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, July 01 2015

Despite a two-tenths drop in the demo, Big Brother was TV's top-rated program on Wednesday evening. The CBS reality powerhouse also grabbed 5.9 million Live+SD viewers in total, tops on the evening.

Going head-to-head with Big Brother at 8pm was MasterChef on FOX. The network's mainstay took the #2 spot on the night (1.4), yet fell one-tenth in the demo.

Wednesday also marked the return of the CBS summer drama Extant. The Halle Berry-toplined series disappointed, only pulling a .7 in the demo, to go with its 5.3 million Live+SD total.

NBC aired re-runs of their big reality programs: American Ninja Warrior (1.2) at 9pm, preceded by America's Got Talent (1.1) at 8pm.

CBS aired a re-run of Criminal Minds (.9) as did ABC with Modern Family (1.0).

UniMas televised a friendly between USA vs. Guatemala, which pulled a 1.2 in the demo, and Telemundo novela Senor De Los Cielos delivered a .9, lower than usual.

FOX reality program Bullseye (.9) moved up a tenth in the demo at 9pm, as did ABC's Celebrity Wife Swap (.8) at 10p.

Duck Dynasty was cable's top-rated program on the evening (.9), down one-tenth in the demo from the previous Wednesday's season premiere.

Suits held steady on USA (.6), and episode 2 of Mr. Robot moved up one-tenth with a .6 Live+SD demo rating as well. The episode held steady in the total Live+SD viewer department, averaging close to 1.8 million.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

