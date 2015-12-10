"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, December 9 2015
Top 100 Shows: Wednesday, December 9 2015 (Overnights)
BROADCAST
Last night, Survivor and Criminal Minds earned their best numbers in quite some time. The dynamic duo led CBS to a Wednesday night victory. Here’s a deeper look at English language broadcast’s top five:
CBS – The Eye stared down the competition last night, sweeping Wednesday in P 18-49, 25-54 and total viewers.
- At 8:00 pm, Survivor posted its largest audience of the season and best P 18-49 rating since September 30.Last night’s episode was #1 in total viewers (9.9 million, up from 9.4 million). It also averaged a 2.3 in P 18-49 (up +9% from last week's 2.1).The two-hour finale airs on Wednesday, 12/16.
- At 9:00 pm, Criminal Minds delivered its largest audience and best P 18-49 rating since the season premiere.Last night’s episode earned 9.3 million viewers, (up from 8.75 million on 12/2), and a 1.9 in P 18-49 (up +19% from 1.6).
- At 10:00 pm, Code Black came back down to Earth after hitting a season high last week.Last night’s episode earned a 1.45 in P 18-49 (slightly down from last week’s 1.5), and 8.4 million viewers (down from last week’s 8.5 million).
ABC – CBS wasn’t the only network to air original episodes of its Wednesday series. ABC got into the act as well.
- At 8:00 p.m., The Middle(2.0) fell one tenth from last week.
- At 8:30 p.m., The Goldbergs(2.0) held steady week to week.
- Modern Family (2.6) was Wednesday night’s top-rated program.Last night’s episode was up two tenths from last week, with the program undoubtedly benefiting from no original episode of Empire.
- At 9:30 p.m., black-ish (1.7) held even despite the week to week improvement for Modern Family.
- At 10:00 p.m., Nashville fell to a 0.8 in P 18-49, a week to week decline of one tenth.
FOX – Wednesday night remained Empire night for Fox, though new episodes of the series won’t return until spring.
- From 8 – 9 p.m., the network aired a rebroadcast of Empire. The telecast earned a 1.0 in P 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers.
- From 9 – 10 p.m., Fox aired a special featuring the series’ star duo: Taraji and Terrence's White Hot Holiday. The program averaged a 1.5 in the demo and 5.1 million viewers
- Fox was the #3 network of the night. Its Empire-themed programming beat NBC’s specials.
NBC – It was a magical night for NBC. The network aired an encore telecast of Mat Franco’s Got Magic, as well as a one-hour special: The Illusionists. Unfortunately ratings for these specials weren’t quite as magical.
- From 8-10 p.m. ET, Mat Franco’s Got Magic averaged a 1.0 in P 18-49, 4.3 million viewers overall. Those figures are down from the original presentation of the special back in September.
- From 10-11 p.m. ET, The Illusionists (a special based on the popular Broadway show) scored a 0.9 in P 18-49, 3.5 million viewers overall.
The CW – Similar to last night, primetime ratings for the CW were down week to week.
- With no storyline crossover with The Flash, Arrow (1.0) dropped three tenths in the demo from last week.
- Supernatural (0.7) experienced a decline as well, losing two tenths of a point from last week.
CABLE
Live + same day ratings for American Horror Story continue to fall. Last night's episode barely broke a 1 in the 18-49 demo.
It will be interesting to see how this season truly compares with last season when time-shifted data arrives in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, a look at the top ten of the night:
Top 10 Cable Originals of the Night (P 18-49):
Repeats/acquisitions are excluded. Ratings are live + same day:
- Comedy Central - South Park (1.12)
- FX - American Horror Story (1.07)
- Discovery - Alaskan Bush People (1.05)
- Adult Swim - Neon Joe (0.55)
- ESPN - NBA Regular Season (0.54)
- Bravo - Million Dollar Listing LA (0.5)
- Comedy Central - The Daily Show (0.5)
- Discovery - Men, Women, Wild (0.5)
- ESPN - SportsCenter 12AM (0.5)
- ESPN - Pardon the Interruption (0.45)
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data
