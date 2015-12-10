Top 100 Shows: Wednesday, December 9 2015 (Overnights)

BROADCAST

Last night, Survivor and Criminal Minds earned their best numbers in quite some time. The dynamic duo led CBS to a Wednesday night victory. Here’s a deeper look at English language broadcast’s top five:

CBS – The Eye stared down the competition last night, sweeping Wednesday in P 18-49, 25-54 and total viewers.

At 8:00 pm, Survivor posted its largest audience of the season and best P 18-49 rating since September 30.Last night’s episode was #1 in total viewers (9.9 million, up from 9.4 million). It also averaged a 2.3 in P 18-49 (up +9% from last week's 2.1).The two-hour finale airs on Wednesday, 12/16.

At 9:00 pm, Criminal Minds delivered its largest audience and best P 18-49 rating since the season premiere.Last night’s episode earned 9.3 million viewers, (up from 8.75 million on 12/2), and a 1.9 in P 18-49 (up +19% from 1.6).

At 10:00 pm, Code Black came back down to Earth after hitting a season high last week.Last night’s episode earned a 1.45 in P 18-49 (slightly down from last week’s 1.5), and 8.4 million viewers (down from last week’s 8.5 million).

ABC – CBS wasn’t the only network to air original episodes of its Wednesday series. ABC got into the act as well.

At 8:00 p.m., The Middle (2.0) fell one tenth from last week.

fell one tenth from last week. At 8:30 p.m., The Goldbergs (2.0) held steady week to week.

held steady week to week. Modern Family ( 2.6 ) was Wednesday night’s top-rated program.Last night’s episode was up two tenths from last week, with the program undoubtedly benefiting from no original episode of Empire.

) was Wednesday night’s top-rated program.Last night’s episode was up two tenths from last week, with the program undoubtedly benefiting from no original episode of Empire. At 9:30 p.m., black-ish ( 1.7 ) held even despite the week to week improvement for Modern Family.

) held even despite the week to week improvement for Modern Family. At 10:00 p.m., Nashville fell to a 0.8 in P 18-49, a week to week decline of one tenth.

FOX – Wednesday night remained Empire night for Fox, though new episodes of the series won’t return until spring.

From 8 – 9 p.m., the network aired a rebroadcast of Empire. The telecast earned a 1.0 in P 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers.

in P 18-49 and viewers. From 9 – 10 p.m., Fox aired a special featuring the series’ star duo: Taraji and Terrence's White Hot Holiday. The program averaged a 1.5 in the demo and 5.1 million viewers

in the demo and viewers Fox was the #3 network of the night. Its Empire-themed programming beat NBC’s specials.

NBC – It was a magical night for NBC. The network aired an encore telecast of Mat Franco’s Got Magic, as well as a one-hour special: The Illusionists. Unfortunately ratings for these specials weren’t quite as magical.

From 8-10 p.m. ET, Mat Franco’s Got Magic averaged a 1.0 in P 18-49, 4.3 million viewers overall. Those figures are down from the original presentation of the special back in September.

in P 18-49, viewers overall. Those figures are down from the original presentation of the special back in September. From 10-11 p.m. ET, The Illusionists (a special based on the popular Broadway show) scored a 0.9 in P 18-49, 3.5 million viewers overall.

The CW – Similar to last night, primetime ratings for the CW were down week to week.

With no storyline crossover with The Flash, Arrow ( 1.0 ) dropped three tenths in the demo from last week.

) dropped three tenths in the demo from last week. Supernatural (0.7) experienced a decline as well, losing two tenths of a point from last week.

CABLE

Live + same day ratings for American Horror Story continue to fall. Last night's episode barely broke a 1 in the 18-49 demo.

It will be interesting to see how this season truly compares with last season when time-shifted data arrives in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, a look at the top ten of the night:

Top 10 Cable Originals of the Night (P 18-49):

Repeats/acquisitions are excluded. Ratings are live + same day:

Comedy Central - South Park (1.12) FX - American Horror Story (1.07) Discovery - Alaskan Bush People (1.05) Adult Swim - Neon Joe (0.55) ESPN - NBA Regular Season (0.54) Bravo - Million Dollar Listing LA (0.5) Comedy Central - The Daily Show (0.5) Discovery - Men, Women, Wild (0.5) ESPN - SportsCenter 12AM (0.5) ESPN - Pardon the Interruption (0.45)

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data