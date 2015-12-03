Top 100 Shows: Wednesday, December 2 2015 (Overnights)

Fox said goodbye to Empire last night, as the network's #1 series will be on hiatus until the spring.

Will the network be able to keep a stranglehold on Wednesday night? Let’s look at numbers for the fall finale as well as the ratings for other broadcast and cable series from last night.

FOX –Empire hit a four-week high in its fall finale, and Rosewood was up week to week as well.

At 8:00 pm, Rosewood averaged a 1.5 in P 18-49 (up three-tenths from last week) and 5 million viewers overall.

in P 18-49 (up three-tenths from last week) and viewers overall. At 9:00 pm, Wednesday night’s #1 program, Empire, pulled a 4.5 in the demo and over 11.8 million viewers overall. That’s a +40% week to week improvement after last Wednesday’s series-low.

in the demo and over viewers overall. That’s a week to week improvement after last Wednesday’s series-low. Fox won Wednesday in P 18-49, averaging a 2.9. The network averaged 8.3 million viewers overall, #2 behind CBS.

NBC – The Peacock filled its Wednesday night schedule with Christmas-themed specials.

At 8:00 pm, a Christmas in Rockefeller Center special averaged a 1.5 in 18-49, and 8.1 million viewers overall.

in 18-49, and viewers overall. At 9:00 pm, a rebroadcast of the 1967 classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas averaged a 1.5 in 18-49, and 5.6 million viewers overall.

in 18-49, and viewers overall. At 10:00pm, an encore telecast of SNL Christmas pulled a 1.4 in 18-49, 4.4 million viewers overall.

in 18-49, viewers overall. NBC finished 4th in P 18-49 (1.5) and viewers (5.8 million).

ABC – New episodes of the network’s Wednesday night originals aired after a Thanksgiving week break.

At 8:00 pm, The Middle ( 2.0 ) was even with its 11/18 episode in P 18-49. Last night’s episode pulled 7.6 million viewers overall.

) was even with its 11/18 episode in P 18-49. Last night’s episode pulled viewers overall. At 8:30 pm, The Goldbergs ( 2.05 ) fell one tenth in the demo, and averaged 6.5 million viewers overall.

) fell one tenth in the demo, and averaged viewers overall. At 9:00 pm, Modern Family ( 2.4 ) fell four tenths in the demo, and averaged 7.4 million viewers overall.

) fell four tenths in the demo, and averaged viewers overall. At 9:30 pm, black-ish ( 1.6 ) fell two tenths, and averaged over 5 million viewers overall.

) fell two tenths, and averaged over viewers overall. At 10:00 pm, Nashville, averaged a 0.9 (down one tenth) and 4.3 million viewers overall.

(down one tenth) and viewers overall. ABC finished tied for 2nd with CBS in P 18-49 and 3rd in viewers.

CBS – It was a good night for CBS, with each of its Wednesday night originals up or even with last week.

At 8:00 pm, Survivor posted its largest audience since 9/30 ( 9.4 million viewers, +4% from its last original on 11/18). The episode was even in P 18-49 ( 2.1 ).

viewers, from its last original on 11/18). The episode was even in P 18-49 ( ). At 9:00 pm, Criminal Minds scored its largest audience since October: 8.8 million viewers. The episode was even in P 18-49 ( 1.6 ).

viewers. The episode was even in P 18-49 ( ). At 10:00 pm, Code Black matched its series-best in P 18-49 ( 1.5 , up +25% from 1.2 for its last original episode) and delivered its largest total audience since the series premiere: ( 8.5 million , up +29% from 6.6 million for its last original episode).

, up from for its last original episode) and delivered its largest total audience since the series premiere: ( , up from for its last original episode). The network won the night in viewers, averaging a solid 8.9 million.

The CW – It was a strong night for the CW, as both Arrow and Supernatural improved from two weeks ago.

Arrow averaged season-highs last night: A 1.4 in the demo and 3.7 million viewers overall.Ratings for the episode were undoubtedly boosted by a crossover storyline with The Flash.

in the demo and viewers overall.Ratings for the episode were undoubtedly boosted by a crossover storyline with The Flash. At 9:00 pm, Supernatural scored a 0.9 and 2 million viewers overall. These figures represent a +30% improvement from the 11/18 episode.

CABLE

American Horror Story remained the #1 Wednesday night program on cable in P 18-49, though the series' live + same day ratings continue to plummet. Last night's 1.2 live + sd average in the demo is a season low.The episode was down -300,000 viewers overall from the 11/18 episode (2.3 million vs. 2.6 million).

live + sd average in the demo is a season low.The episode was down -300,000 viewers overall from the 11/18 episode (2.3 million vs. 2.6 million). Anderson Cooper 360 was the #2 cable program of the night in P 18-49, experiencing a strong ratings boost due to the tragic events in San Bernadino.360 averaged 4.6 million viewers, which is also significantly up from its usual total viewer average.

The O'Reilly Factor was the most-watched primetime cable program of the night, averaging almost 6 million viewers overall.Factor fell to 360 in the 25-54 demo (1.2 vs. 1.5).

viewers overall.Factor fell to 360 in the 25-54 demo (1.2 vs. 1.5). The top 5 cable programs of the night in Total Viewers were all cable news shows: The O'Reilly Factor, On the Record with Greta Van Sustren, Anderson Cooper 360, Special Report with Bret Baier and Hannity.

On a lighter note - ABC Family aired How The Grinch Stole Christmas at 6:00 pm, and The Santa Clause at 8:45 pm.Grinch was the #4 cable program of the night in P 18-49, and The Santa Clause was #3 in P the demo.

Discovery aired an Alaskan Bush People special last night, and South Park held even on Comedy Central (0.9).

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data