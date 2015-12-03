"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, December 2 2015
Fox said goodbye to Empire last night, as the network's #1 series will be on hiatus until the spring.
Will the network be able to keep a stranglehold on Wednesday night? Let’s look at numbers for the fall finale as well as the ratings for other broadcast and cable series from last night.
FOX –Empire hit a four-week high in its fall finale, and Rosewood was up week to week as well.
- At 8:00 pm, Rosewood averaged a 1.5 in P 18-49 (up three-tenths from last week) and 5 million viewers overall.
- At 9:00 pm, Wednesday night’s #1 program, Empire, pulled a 4.5 in the demo and over 11.8 million viewers overall. That’s a +40% week to week improvement after last Wednesday’s series-low.
- Fox won Wednesday in P 18-49, averaging a 2.9. The network averaged 8.3 million viewers overall, #2 behind CBS.
NBC – The Peacock filled its Wednesday night schedule with Christmas-themed specials.
- At 8:00 pm, a Christmas in Rockefeller Center special averaged a 1.5 in 18-49, and 8.1 million viewers overall.
- At 9:00 pm, a rebroadcast of the 1967 classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas averaged a 1.5 in 18-49, and 5.6 million viewers overall.
- At 10:00pm, an encore telecast of SNL Christmas pulled a 1.4 in 18-49, 4.4 million viewers overall.
- NBC finished 4th in P 18-49 (1.5) and viewers (5.8 million).
ABC – New episodes of the network’s Wednesday night originals aired after a Thanksgiving week break.
- At 8:00 pm, The Middle (2.0) was even with its 11/18 episode in P 18-49. Last night’s episode pulled 7.6 million viewers overall.
- At 8:30 pm, The Goldbergs (2.05) fell one tenth in the demo, and averaged 6.5 million viewers overall.
- At 9:00 pm, Modern Family (2.4) fell four tenths in the demo, and averaged 7.4 million viewers overall.
- At 9:30 pm, black-ish (1.6) fell two tenths, and averaged over 5 million viewers overall.
- At 10:00 pm, Nashville, averaged a 0.9 (down one tenth) and 4.3 million viewers overall.
- ABC finished tied for 2nd with CBS in P 18-49 and 3rd in viewers.
CBS – It was a good night for CBS, with each of its Wednesday night originals up or even with last week.
- At 8:00 pm, Survivor posted its largest audience since 9/30 (9.4 million viewers, +4% from its last original on 11/18). The episode was even in P 18-49 (2.1).
- At 9:00 pm, Criminal Minds scored its largest audience since October: 8.8 million viewers. The episode was even in P 18-49 (1.6).
- At 10:00 pm, Code Black matched its series-best in P 18-49 (1.5, up +25% from 1.2 for its last original episode) and delivered its largest total audience since the series premiere: (8.5 million, up +29% from 6.6million for its last original episode).
- The network won the night in viewers, averaging a solid 8.9 million.
The CW – It was a strong night for the CW, as both Arrow and Supernatural improved from two weeks ago.
- Arrow averaged season-highs last night: A 1.4 in the demo and 3.7 million viewers overall.Ratings for the episode were undoubtedly boosted by a crossover storyline with The Flash.
- At 9:00 pm, Supernatural scored a 0.9 and 2 million viewers overall. These figures represent a +30% improvement from the 11/18 episode.
CABLE
- American Horror Story remained the #1 Wednesday night program on cable in P 18-49, though the series' live + same day ratings continue to plummet. Last night's 1.2 live + sd average in the demo is a season low.The episode was down -300,000 viewers overall from the 11/18 episode (2.3 million vs. 2.6 million).
- Anderson Cooper 360 was the #2 cable program of the night in P 18-49, experiencing a strong ratings boost due to the tragic events in San Bernadino.360 averaged 4.6 million viewers, which is also significantly up from its usual total viewer average.
- The O'Reilly Factor was the most-watched primetime cable program of the night, averaging almost 6 million viewers overall.Factor fell to 360 in the 25-54 demo (1.2 vs. 1.5).
- The top 5 cable programs of the night in Total Viewers were all cable news shows: The O'Reilly Factor, On the Record with Greta Van Sustren, Anderson Cooper 360, Special Report with Bret Baier and Hannity.
- On a lighter note - ABC Family aired How The Grinch Stole Christmas at 6:00 pm, and The Santa Clause at 8:45 pm.Grinch was the #4 cable program of the night in P 18-49, and The Santa Clause was #3 in P the demo.
- Discovery aired an Alaskan Bush People special last night, and South Park held even on Comedy Central (0.9).
