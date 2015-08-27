"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, August 26 2015

A rookie joined the usual suspects near the top of the Wednesday heap. Big Brother was steady at #1 in the 18-49 demo, and America's Got Talent was the most-watched show despite being down about 500,000 total viewers from the previous Wednesday (8.5 million).

Fox's MasterChef (1.4) held steady in the 18-49 hierarchy, followed by Telemundo novela Señor de los Cielos, and NBC's Last Comic Standing.

Speaking of the Peacock, the 9pm series premiere of The Carmichael Show opened to a strong 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.8 million total viewers. The 4.8 million figure made it the most-watched summer sitcom premiere in recent years. The 9:30 episode fell two-tenths (.9).

Elsewhere on broadcast - Fox's Home Free (.8) fell one-tenth from last Wednesday, CBS' Extant moved up one-tenth (.8), and an additional 200,000 total viewers from last week (4.9 million). CW's America's Top Model (.5) moved up one-tenth in the demo, and ABC aired repeats of its Wednesday night sitcoms in primetime.

HGTV's 10pm House Hunters was the night's #1 cable program in P 18-49, scoring a strong .7Live+SD rating. HGTV’s other Wednesday prime programs, House Hunters International and Property Brothers Buy & Sell, grabbed a .6, as did History'sAmerican Pickers, USA's Suits, and ESPN's presentation of The Little League World Series.

Elsewhere in cable land - The planned new episode of Mr. Robot was postponed one week by USA due to a plot line that was allegedly similar in nature to the recent tragedy in Virginia.

