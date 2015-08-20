"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, August 19 2015

CBS's Big Brother was the top-rated show of the night in primetime among broadcast and cable shows, averaging a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, which was down 5% from last week’s numbers.

The season finale of NBC’s Mr. Robinson at 9:30 scored a 0.9 rating in the demo, which was down 10% from last week’s performance in the time period. A 9:00 episode of the series fared better, averaging a 1.0 rating, on par with last Thursday’s numbers.

NBC's America's Got Talent was the second most watched show of the evening in the demo, averaging a 1.6 rating.

Fox's Masterchef was the network's top show with a 1.39 rating, down slightly from a 1.4 rating last week. Home Free increased its audience by double-digits to a 0.9 rating.

ABC's Celebrity Wife Swapjumped 13% to a 0.9, while the CW's America's Top Model broke even week-to-week with a 0.4.

On the cable front, A&E's Duck Dynasty was the most watched show of the night, generating a 1.0 rating in the demo. USA Network's Suits (0.6 rating) and A&E's Wahlburgers (0.5) followed closely behind.

100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.