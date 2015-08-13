"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, August 12 2015

Big Brother played bully last night, and dominated the primetime competition when it came to the 18-49 demo. The CBS juggernaut was #1 on Wednesday night with a steady 2.2 rating and 6.6 million total viewers. Unfortunately the steady performance didn't translate to success for Extant (.7) which fell one-tenth of a point, and lost 300,000 total viewers from last week.

Taking second place last night in the 18-49 demo was the Wednesday edition of America's Got Talent (1.6). AGT was also the most-watched show of the night with 8.4 million viewers in total.

MasterChef (1.4) dropped one-tenth in the demo from last Wednesday, Last Comic Standing (1.2) tumbled three-tenths of a demo point, and Mr. Robinson (1.0) dropped two-tenths from its strong premiere.

Telemundo's El Señor de los Cielos (1.2) held steady yet again.

Fox News' The Kelly File continues to roll in primetime, post-Trump. With 3 million total viewers, it was not only the most-watched cable program of the night, but it actually outperformed The O'Reilly Factor, not just in the demos, but also in total viewers. The Kelly File experienced a 500,000 total viewer increase from last Wednesday.

A&E's Duck Dynasty was the top-rated Wednesday night cable original yet again among P 18-49, holding steady with a .8 in the demo. Wahlburgers (.6), on the other hand, lost one-tenth of a point. The Food Network special Camp Cutthroat also pulled a .6 in the demo.

USA's Suits (.7) earned second place on cable with a one-tenth improvement from last week.

History's American Pickers (.5) tumbled two-tenths of a point in the demo, and MTV's Catfish (.5) held steady.

