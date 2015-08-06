"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, August 05 2015

Big Brother bullied the competition on Wednesday night, cruising to a victory in the key 18-49 and 25-54 demographics (2.2 / 2.5). The episode also grabbed 6.6 million viewers in total, second to an America's Got Talent "Best of" episode.

The 2.2 rating in the 18-49 demo was an impressive four-tenths increase from the previous Wednesday.

Finishing second among viewers in the key demo were FOX's MasterChef and NBC's Last Comic Standing (1.5). Both earned ratings that were consistent with last week.

Telemundo's Señor de los Cielos (1.2) also held steady in the demo, with the series premiere of NBC's sitcom Mr. Robinson (1.2) rounding out the top five programs in primetime. The 9pm premiere averaged 4.6 million Live+SD viewers, not a bad start for a summer sitcom.

It was a positive night for many of Wednesday night's top-rated cable series. A&E's Duck Dynasty (.8) was the top-rated non-repeat on cable, holding steady with the previous week. BET's The Game finished second in the demo (.7) with a steady performance as well.

A&E's Wahlburger's performed well and grabbed a .7 rating in the 18-49 demo, up two-tenths of a point from the previous Wednesday.

History's American Pickers also earned a .7 in the demo, up one-tenth from the previous Wednesday. Suits also moved up one-tenth (.6) for USA.

