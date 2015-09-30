"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, September 29 2015
Top 100 Primetime Telecasts
Some positive news on the broadcast front: The Voice is up! The ratings decline of TV's top-rated reality series has halted...at least for now.
- The Voice (3.7) was the top-rated primetime program of Tuesday night, up two-tenths of a demo point from last Tuesday's performance. The 13.6 million it hauled in is a 1.2 million viewer improvement from last Tuesday's season premiere.
- NCIS continues to lose the 18-49 demo. The program was the most-watched of the evening, and ranked #2 in the demo, but dropped three-tenths of a point from the season premiere.
- The Muppets fell off after a solid premiere. Last night's episode pulled a 2.0 in the demo, down almost a full point from last week's premiere. It was still the third-highest-rated program of the night, and the top-rated Tuesday night rookie. Will viewers of The Muppets jump ship in favor of The Voice at 8pm?
- Limitless held steady for CBS with a 1.9 rating in the demo, and 9.8 million total viewers.
- NBC's Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris rounded out the top five despite losing two-tenths from last week's installment.
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. grabbed a 1.7 P18-49 rating in its premiere, holding onto its Fresh Off the Boat lead-in. FOTB was down two-tenths from last week's season premiere.
- On Fox - New comedies The Grinder and Grandfathered performed slightly worse than expected. Each grabbed a 1.5 demo rating, down two-tenths from the last week's premiere of fellow Fox rookie Scream Queens.
- Speaking of Scream Queens, (1.4) the younger-skewing program lost one-tenth of its 18-49 lead-in, and was down almost three-tenths from its premiere. The second episode earned 3.5 million total Live+SD viewers, down 500,000 from the premiere.
- With the exception of Empire, it's been a pretty mediocre month for Fox, ratings-wise.
- Good news for Spike: Ink Master finished as the top-rated cable program of the night (.8), improving one-tenth from last week.
- After an impressive season premiere, OWN's If Loving You is Wrong came back down to Earth, falling three-tenths of a point in the demo (.7).
- Tosh.0 held steady in the demo (.6), and improved in average total viewers (1 million from 900,000).
- Total Divas (.5) improved one-tenth for E!, while WAGS (.4) lost some of its lead-in.
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data
