"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, September 29 2015

Some positive news on the broadcast front: The Voice is up! The ratings decline of TV's top-rated reality series has halted...at least for now.

) was the top-rated primetime program of Tuesday night, up two-tenths of a demo point from last Tuesday's performance. The 13.6 million it hauled in is a 1.2 million viewer improvement from last Tuesday's season premiere. NCIS continues to lose the 18-49 demo. The program was the most-watched of the evening, and ranked #2 in the demo, but dropped three-tenths of a point from the season premiere.

rating in the demo, and 9.8 million total viewers. NBC's Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris rounded out the top five despite losing two-tenths from last week's installment.

) the younger-skewing program lost one-tenth of its 18-49 lead-in, and was down almost three-tenths from its premiere. The second episode earned total Live+SD viewers, down 500,000 from the premiere. With the exception of Empire, it's been a pretty mediocre month for Fox, ratings-wise.

), and improved in average total viewers (1 million from 900,000). Total Divas (.5) improved one-tenth for E!, while WAGS (.4) lost some of its lead-in.

