"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, September 22 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

The Voice was the top-rated program of the night, averaging a 3.5 P 18-49 rating that's steady with the previous night's premiere, but six-tenths down from the Fall 2014 Tuesday premiere (4.1).

Episode 2 of Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris (2.1) improved three-tenths of a demo point from last Tuesday's premiere. It appears that The Voice is a superior lead-in than America's Got Talent.

Earning second place in the demo was ABC's The Muppets. The series premiered put up an impressive 2.9 rating, slightly down from the 3.1 P18-49 NBC's The Blindspot averaged in its Monday night debut. That said, The Muppets didn't have The Voice as a lead-in. Very solid start for the program. The Muppets put up a strong score in the demo, but only 9 million viewers in total, down from Monday night broadcast premieres including the aforementioned The Blindspot and CBS' Life in Pieces.

On ABC, the season 2 premiere of Fresh Off the Boat lost almost a full point from its The Muppets lead-in.

NCIS returned to primetime. TV's most-watched entertainment series grabbed 18.2 million total viewers, a number on-par with last night's season premiere of The Big Bang Theory. The older-skewing premiere grabbed a 2.5 Live+SD rating among viewers 18-49. The Fall 2014 premiere also earned 18.2 million viewers, but a 2.9 18-49 rating.

CBS' new Bradley Cooper-toplined series Limitless pulled a 1.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and 9.9 million viewers in total. Not bad.

Fox's Scream Queens grabbed a 1.7 P18-49 Live+SD rating in its premiere to go with only 4 million total Live+SD viewers. Not particularly stellar numbers for a broadcast premiere. Going up against NCIS and The Muppets at 8pm won't help matters. Frankly, this is a younger-skewing series which seems more ideal for cable than for broadcast, especially considering broadcast viewers are generally older than cable viewers. It will be interesting to see what happens with Scream Queens, and how significant of a boost the series gets from time-shifted data.

The premiere of Scream Queens was up from yesterday's premiere of fellow Fox rookie Minority Report. It was on-par with the season premiere of Gotham from a P18-49 standpoint, but down in average total viewership.

On cable - OWN dominated. The network's top show The Haves and The Have Nots flew up the charts, ascending to the #1 spot with a 1.2 Live+SD rating in the 18-49 demo. That's a four-tenths of a point increase from the previous Tuesday.

If Loving You is Wrong followed on OWN, grabbing a 1.0 18-49 rating in its season 2 premiere.

The Bastard Executioner, on the other hand, flopped in its sophomore installment, grabbing a .4 Live+SD rating that's down from the .8 premiere rating. The series premiere hauled 2.1 million total Live+SD viewers, but only grabbed 1.1 million Live+SD viewers last night.

Ink Master held steady on Spike (.7) as did Tosh.0 on Comedy Central (.5)

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data