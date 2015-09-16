"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, September 15 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts



The summer's #1 show showed off yet again. America's Got Talent hauled in an impressive 2.4 P18-49 Live+SD rating, to go with 11.4 million viewers in total. That's a two-tenths improvement from the previous Tuesday, and +900,000 total viewers. AGT served as a nice lead-in to the series premiere of NBC's live-to-tape variety show Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris. NPH drew a 1.8 rating in the demo to go with 6.6 million viewers in total. The premiere will (and should) be seen in a positive light. The fact that NPH didn't lose too much of its AGT lead-in (especially in P18-49) should be considered a victory for the Peacock. It was the third-highest-rated program of the night, just behind a special Tuesday night episode of Big Brother (2.0).

Telemundo's El Señor de Los Cielos (1.3) improved by one-tenth in the demo, and a Dancing With The Stars special (1.1) rounded out the P18-49 top five.

The finale of Zoo pulled a .9 in the demo and over 4.8 million Live+SD viewers. Not outstanding numbers, but likely good enough for a renewal. After all, it was the summer's #1 new scripted series.

On the cable side - Kurt Sutter made a return to primetime with his new medieval-themed series for FX: The Bastard Executioner. The premiere earned a rather pedestrian .8 in the 18-49 demo and 2.1 million total viewers. Nevertheless, it was the top-rated cable program of the night, barely edging The Haves and The Have Nots on OWN, which was down two-tenths from the previous Tuesday.

FX's programs generally get a massive boost from time-shifted data, so I wouldn't take a TON of stock in these Live+Same Day premiere numbers for The Bastard Executioner, especially in the demo. That said, it will be interesting to see if the program gains steam next week, or loses momentum.

Spike's Ink Master(.7) was the third-highest-rated cable original of the night, followed by Comedy Central's Tosh.0 (.5) and Bravo's Below Deck (.5).