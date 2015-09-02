"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, September 01 2015

The #1 series of the summer reigned supreme yet again. America's Got Talent (2.3) was up from last Tuesday's episode by one-tenth in the 18-49 demo. The episode was also up from last week by about 300,000 total viewers (10.55 million).

Hollywood Game Night (1.3) seemed to benefit greatly from the AGT performance, improving by two-tenths and a second place finish among viewers 18-49.

Telemundo's top novela Señor de los Cielos (1.2) held steady in the demo, and CBS' Zoo dropped one-tenth from last week (1.0).

OWN's The Haves and Have Nots (.9) fell one-tenth from last week, but still finished Tuesday as cable's top-rated primetime program. It was the 5th-highest-rated primetime program across both broadcast and cable.

Spike's Ink Master (.8) improved one-tenth of a point in the demo, and TNT's Rizzoli & Isles (.8) improved by two-tenths. The two tied for second place among P18-49 (cable).

History's Counting Cars held steady in the 18-49 demo with a .6 Live+SD rating, while Tosh .0 (.55) fell a tenth.

The aforementioned Rizzoli & Isles brought in 4.8 million total Live+SD viewers, up 200,000 from the previous episode. Needless to say, it was the most-watched show on cable.

100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

