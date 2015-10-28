"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, October 27 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

It was a bizarre Tuesday night for FOX. The network televised what’s generally one of the most-watched television programs of the year (Game 1 of The World Series), but technical issues reportedly caused by the collapse of Fox Sports primary and backup generators influenced a rather lengthy TV blackout. An occurrence of this magnitude could have caused a drop in average primetime ratings. Was this the case? Let’s find out:

BROADCAST

FOX – Despite the television blackout, Game 1 of Mets/Royals was the most-watched and highest-rated World Series, Game 1 since 2010.

Game 1 posted a 4.6 P 18-49 rating, and almost 15 million total viewers.

Game 1 was the top-rated game of the night, but #2 in Total Viewers (behind NCIS).

Game 1 was +22% in Total Viewers versus Game 1 of last year's World Series, +38% in P18-49, and +32% in P25-54.

Needless to say, FOX ranked #1 last night in all key categories, including P18-49 and Total Viewers.

CBS – It was a rather quiet night for CBS.

NCIS (2.1) was down one-tenth from last week.

was down one-tenth from last week. NCIS: New Orleans ( 1.6 ) held even with last week, as did Limitless ( 1.4 ).

NCIS was the most-watched program of the night (16.8 million)

NBC – It was a mixed night for the Peacock. The Voice continues to have ratings issues, while Chicago Fire got hot.

The Voice – Tuesday struggled last night, falling one-tenth of a point from last Tuesday. That said, it was still the highest-rated entertainment program of the night in P18-49 ( 2.6 ).

). The Voice wasn’t exactly helped by its 8pm lead-in, as Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris (1.1) fell one-tenth, week-to-week.

fell one-tenth, week-to-week. Despite the decline of The Voice, Chicago Fire hit a season-high in P18-49. Last night’s original episode pulled a 1.9 in the demo, up three-tenths of a point from last week.

ABC – It was a notable night for ABC, anchored by the series premiere of drama Wicked City.

Wicked City didn’t get off to a great start last night at 10pm.City was the lowest-rated program of the night across the Big 4, averaging a .9 in P18-49, a score that’s down eight-tenths of a point from last season’s time period premiere (Forever – 1.7 on 9/23/14).

The Muppets ( 1.4 ) was up a tenth from its last original ( 1.3 on 10/13/15).

) was up a tenth from its last original ( on 10/13/15). Fresh Off the Boat ( 1.5 ) was up one-tenth from last week's episode.

) was up one-tenth from last week's episode. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D(1.5) held even.

CW – The network’s Tuesday night slate continues to hang out. The network’s other originals have struggled.

The Flash, easily the network’s #1 program, held even with a 1.4 in P18-49.

in P18-49. iZombie (.6) was up a tenth from last week’s performance in P18-49.

CABLE

The opening night of the 2015-2016 NBA season featured the Cavaliers and Bulls at 8pm, and the Warriors/Pelicans at 10:30pm.The Cavaliers/Bulls pulled a 1.5 in P18-49, making it the #1 cable program of the night.The defending champion Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans averaged a 1.3 in the demo, making it the #2 cable program of the night.The two games were also #1 and #2 in Total Viewers.

BET's Being Mary Jane ( .9 ) was the #1 cable entertainment program of the night in P18-49

) was the #1 cable entertainment program of the night in P18-49 OWN's If Loving You is Wrong (.7) followed in the Tuesday night cable entertainment ranks.The program was #1 in Total Viewers among the cable entertainment programs (2.4 million).

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+Same Day Data