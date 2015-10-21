"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, October 20 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

Baseball is officially back! TBS presentation of Game 3 of the National Championship Series, which featured a Mets win over the Cubs, took cable by storm, grabbing a 2.7 rating in P18-49, and an even more impressive 3.2 in 25-54.

With 9.2 million total viewers, this was TBS' most-watched League Championship Series game since 2010, and the network's most-watched NLCS game of all time.

The Voice - Tuesday was the #1 program on TV last night among viewers 18-49 (2.7). It wasn't impacted by baseball, improving one-tenth from the previous week (when it had to go up against the Democratic Presidential Debate). It also averaged 11.3 million total viewers, way up from last Tuesday's total of 10.1 million viewers.

NCIS was back to being Tuesday night's most-watched program, drawing 17.2 million live+same day viewers, which is a 1 million viewer improvement from the previous Tuesday. The program also pulled a 2.2 in the demo, a two-tenths improvement from the previous week.

NCIS: New Orleans also benefited from NCIS upward movement, improving one-tenth in P18-49, but Limitless fell one-tenth.

The Fox freshman trio of Grandfathered, The Grinder and Screen Queens all held steady in the demo, week-to-week.

With the exception of a slightly-boosted episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (1.5), ABC aired re-runs as opposed to its original Tuesday night comedies Fresh off the Boat and The Muppets.

Chicago Fire (1.6) fell two-tenths of a point in the demo one week after a strong season premiere.

On CW, The Flash (1.4) was even with last week's performance.

Back over on cable - The season 3 premiere of BET's Being Mary Jane (1.0) was the top-rated entertainment program on cable. Interestingly, the 10pm episode beat the 9pm.

OWN's If Loving You is Wrong (.6) and Food Network's Chopped followed in the cable hierarchy.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+Same Day Data