"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, October 06 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

NBC ran a repeat of The Voice last night, opening things up for NCIS. The most-watched drama on TV last night held steady in the 18-49 demo (18-49) but grabbed 16.9 million total viewers, up from last week’s total of 16.5 million.

NCIS: New Orleans (1.8) was up by one-tenth in the 18-49 demo, and the episode grabbed 14.2 million total viewers, which is up from the 12.9 million last week’s episode brought in. CBS rookie Limitless was down one-tenth in the demo (1.8), and -100,000 total viewers.

Viewers seem to be losing interest in The Muppets. After a hot start, the series grabbed a 1.7 in the demo last night, which is down by three-tenths week-to-week. Fresh Off The Boat(1.8) actually improved up by one-tenth from last week, and its 4.8 million total viewer average is +100,000 from the previous original episode. Interestingly, The Muppets also brought in 4.8 million viewers, but that’s a 1 million total viewer decline. Additionally, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fell one-tenth from the previous Tuesday in the 10pm slot (1.6).

The Flash came in hot for CW. The network’s top series returned last night, and performed well in the key demo with a 1.4 Live+SD rating. iZombie earned a .7 18-49 rating in its return.

Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris (1.3) seemed to suffer the most without a lead-in from The Voice. It was down six-tenths in the demo from last Tuesday’s episode.

Fox’s Tuesday night freshmen continue to struggle. Scream Queens and Grandfathered both averaged a 1.2 in the 18-49 demo, a decline of two-tenths and three-tenths, respectively. But The Grinder suffered the most alarming decline of the three, earning a 1.0 in the demo, which is a half-point down from last Tuesday. Can time-shifted data help out these struggling shows?

Ink Master (.8) was the top-rated entertainment original on cable, keeping steady with the previous Tuesday episode. OWN’s If Loving You is Wrong (.6) lost one-tenth from the previous week. Other notable performances on cable came from Comedy Central’s Tosh.0, the return of Storage Wars on A&E, and an improved performance by Bravo’s Below Deck (up one-tenth, week-to-week).

**Not shown in the table is last night’s telecast of the 2015 American League Wild Card Game on ESPN. The telecast started at 7:58pm ET, which is two minutes prior to the start of the primetime daypart.

The telecast grabbed a 2.3 rating in the 18-49 demo and over 7.6 million total viewers (tops across cable). The 7.6 million is 46% over last year’s American League Wild Card game featuring the Kansas City Royals-Oakland A's, which drew 5.2 million viewers for TBS.

The game was the most watched Wild Card game ever, besting the 5.6 million viewers generated by ESPN’s 2014 San Francisco-Pittsburgh Pirates National League Wild Card contest.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data