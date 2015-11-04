"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, November 3 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

Last Tuesday, the 2015 World Series shook up the primetime landscape. With baseball now done for the year, were Tuesday night series able to regain the ratings they've become accustomed to? Let's find out:

BROADCAST

CBS – The Eye seemed to suffer the most from last week’s World Series competition. With the World Series now over, and no original episode of The Voice to compete against, the network finished the night #1 in P18-49 and Total Viewers.

NCIS scored a 2.3 in P18-49, up one-tenth from last week.The drama was Tuesday's most-watched show, per usual, averaging 18 million Total Viewers. Last Tuesday's episode averaged 16.8 million.

NBC – The Peacock fell out of the #1 spot in P18-49 due to the network’s decision to air a repeat of The Voice at 9pm.

The Season 1 finale of Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris grabbed a 1 . 35 in P18-49, up almost three-tenths from last week.

ABC – After facing Game 1 of the World Series in its first outing, freshman ABC drama Wicked City experienced no week-to-week improvement in its sophomore episode. In fact, it declined.

The Alphabet’s new 10pm drama earned a .7 rating in P18-49 in episode two — ranking as the lowest-rated Big Four series of the night and barely ahead of iZombie on The CW.The episode averaged 2.5 million Total Viewers, down from the 3.3 million who tuned into the premiere.

FOX – The network's Tuesday night freshmen returned with new episodes after a week-long hiatus due to the World Series. How did they do?

Last night’s new episode of Grandfathered ( 1.0 ) was steady in the demo, but slightly down in Total Viewers. The episode averaged 3.2 million , down from the 3.3 million it averaged on 10/20.

CW – Tuesday night has become the network’s signature evening, anchored by its #1 show: The Flash.

Last night’s episode of The Flash earned a 1.5 in P18-49, +7% from last week.

in P18-49, from last week. iZombie (.6) was even with last week in P18-49.

Univision - New telenovela Pasion y Poder (Passion and Power) premiered last night, and earned positive reviews from critics.

The series premiere grabbed a positive 1.1 rating in P18-49.

Like most novelas, it will air Mondays-Fridays (9pm).

CABLE

The American Dad/Big Bang Theory acquisitions won primetime in P18-49

BET's Being Mary Jane, OWN's If Loving You is Wrong, and Bravo's Below Deck were the top-rated cable originals of the night in P18-49 ( .6 ).Being Mary Jane was down three-tenths from the previous Tuesday.If Loving You is Wrong was down one-tenthBelow Deck was even.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live + Same Day Data