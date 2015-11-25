"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, November 24 2015
The 21st season of Dancing with the Stars came to an end last night, and ABC probably wishes every week was “DWTS finale week.” The network scored a Tuesday night win thanks to part two of the finale, as well as A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special.
- Dancing with the Stars was the #1 program of the night in all key demos, and hit its highest 18-49 rating in a year (2.4).With 13.5 million viewers and a 2.4 in P 18-49, viewership figures for the finale were still down from last year’s fall 2014 finale.
- A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving led into the DWTS special.The program averaged 7.5 million viewers and a 2.2 in P 18-49.Some might be surprised to find that the program, which has aired every year since its 1973 debut, out-performed The Voice in P 18-49, but not in Total Viewers.
- NCIS was down in total viewers (16.1 million) but even in P 18-49, week-to-week. The 2.2 score in the demo was strong enough for NCIS to earn a rare victory over The Voice in P 18-49.
- The Voice averaged 10 million viewers and a 2.1 in P 18-49.These figures represent season-lows for the series.
- Episode two of new NBC drama series Chicago Med averaged 7.6 million viewers and a 1.8 in P 18-49.Last Monday’s series premiere averaged an impressive 2.2 in the demo.
- Fox had an especially poor evening.Grandfathered (0.9) fell one-tenth of a point from last week in P 18-49. The Grinder (0.7) was down two-tenths.Scream Queens (0.8) was down one-tenth in the demo, and failed to hit 2 million Live+SD viewers.
CABLE
- It was a big night for the NBA on TNT, with the Lakers and undefeated Warriors bringing in especially strong Tuesday night numbers: 2.7 million viewers and a 1.1 in P 18-49.Lakers vs. Warriors was cable's highest-rated and most-watched telecast of the evening.
- History's The Curse of Oak Island was the #1 cable entertainment program of the evening, pulling an 0.75 in P 18-49 and 2.6 million viewers.The scores are even with last week's.
- OWN's If Loving You is Wrong finished behind Oak Island, averaging a steady 0.6 in P 18-49 and 2.2 million viewers, -100,000 from last week.
- Discovery's Moonshiners and BET's Being Mary Jane also averaged a 0.6 in the demo, even with last week.
