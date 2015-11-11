"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, November 10 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

Fox Business Network's presentation of the Republican Presidential Debate finished Tuesday night as the #1 program on cable. It was the second-highest-rated program across all of TV in P18-49 (2.4). The Voice was #1 in P18-49, pulling a 2.7 in the demo.

The debate was the #3 program of the night in its target demo of P25-54 (3.1), falling behind The Voice and NCIS, the latter of which was still the most-watched program of the evening.

The debate was #2 in Total Viewers (13.45 mil), ahead of The Voice.

Last night's debate on Fox Business was edged by the most-recent GOP debate, which aired on CNBC on October 28th. That debate averaged 14 million viewers, a 2.6 in P18-49 and a 3.3 in the news demo of P25-54.

Lou Dobbs Tonight, which aired on Fox Business from 8:15-9pm ET, clocked its top ratings performance, averaging a .6 in P18-49, a .8 in P25-54 and over 4 million viewers in total.

Back over on the Tuesday night original series front:

The Voice (2.7) was up one-tenth from its most-recent original episode, which was on October 27th. That episode had to go up against Game 1 of The World Series.

NCIS held even in P18-49 ( 2.3 ) and 25-54 ( 3.5 ), but dropped in Total Viewers 2+ ( 16.7 mil vs. 18 mil ).

NCIS: New Orleans predictably fell in all key measurements, week-to-week.

Chicago Fire viewers apparently weren't interested in last night's debate. Fire experienced strong ratings. Last night's episode was up three-tenths in P18-49 versus the previous week, and it was slightly up in Total Viewers.

The Flash ( 1.5 ) was even with last week in P18-49.

Limitless was even in P18-49 and 25-54, but down in older demos and P2+.

ABC's prime block experienced poor ratings.The Muppets was down two-tenths in P18-49 (1.2). The episode averaged 3.9 million viewers in total, down from last week's 4.6 mil.Fresh Off the Boat was down three-tenths from last week in the P18-49 demo (1.3).Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (1.3) lost one-tenth from last week.Wicked City (.45) is teetering on cancellation. It was down almost three-tenths from last week in P18-49. The episode averaged 1.7 million viewers, a poor showing for a primetime broadcast series. Last week's episode pulled 2.4 million.

On Fox, Grandfathered, Scream Queens and The Grinder were all even with last week (P 18-49).

CABLE

BET's Being Mary Jane had a big night. Last night's episode averaged a 0.9 in P18-49, which is up three-tenths from last week. It was the highest-rated cable entertainment program of the night

OWN's If Loving You is Wrong ( .8 ) also had a strong night. It was up two-tenths from last week in P18-49.

) also had a strong night. It was up two-tenths from last week in P18-49. History's The Curse of Oak Island earned a 0.7 in P18-49, a 0.9 in its core 25-54 audience, and 2.3 million viewers in total.Hunting Hitler aired after Oak Island, and averaged a 0.5 in P18-49, a 0.7 in 25-54 and 1.7 million viewers.

ESPN's 30 for 30 about the Tyson/Holyfield fights averaged a .55 in P18-49 and 1.2 million viewers.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live + Same Day Data