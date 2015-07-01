"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, June 30 2015

CBS' latest summer drama, Zoo, opened below its recent predecessors on Tuesday night. The event series, which will see episodes, wind up on Netflix, opened to a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.2 million viewers. That's off a bit from last summer's debut for Extant, which similarly skewed old with a 1.6 rating in the key demo — but 9.6 million viewers.

The big story of the night was the U.S. women's soccer team's World Cup semifinal victory over Germany. The game moved from Fox Sports 1 to its bigger broadcast sibling and put up solid numbers in the process: 3.0 among 18-49, 3.3 among 25-54 and over 8.4 million viewers in total. It was easily the #1 program of the evening. The game led into a special preview episode of FOX’ summer series Beat The Champions (.9) which features everyday athletes mismatched against some of the world’s best athletes. The series itself premieres Saturday July 18th at 8pm ET.

On NBC, America's Got Talent (2.5), the second-highest-rated program of the night. AGT fell just one-tenth of a point versus increased competition, and it led into a slightly-boosted episode of I Can Do That (1.5).

Discovery’s veteran series Deadliest Catch (1.0) was Tuesday night’s top-rated cable program yet again. The episode was steady with last week’s in the 18-49 demo.

Taking the #2 spot on cable was the return of OWN’s original series Haves And The Have Nots. The program pulled a .9 in the key demo, to go with 3.3 million Live+SD viewers in total.

ABC Family’s Pretty Little Liars (.8) held steady as well.

TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles (.7) moved up one-tenth in the demo, and was the most-watched cable program of the night (4.2 million – up 200,000 from the previous Tuesday).

Counting Cars pulled a .6 in the demo on History, as did a slightly-boosted episode of Ink Master on Spike.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.