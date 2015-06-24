"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, June 23 2015

The Peacock showed its tail feathers on Tuesday evening. America's Got Talent topped Tuesday night, rising three-tenths of a point after facing stern opposition from the NBA Finals last week. The two-hour episode averaged a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, leading into I Can Do That (1.4), which moved up one-tenth.

Telenovelas continue to attract the 18-49 set, with Telemundo’s Señor de Los Cielos (1.1), Univision’s Amores Con Trampa (1.0) and Lo Imperdonable (1.0) rounding out the night’s top five.

Deadliest Catch (1.0) took the top spot among the night’s cable originals, moving up one-tenth in the demo.

ABC Family’s Pretty Little Liars (.8), improved one-tenth in the demo after a steep drop the previous week, while TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles (.6) fell one-tenth versus its previous installment, which was the season six premiere. Despite the decline, Rizzoli & Isles was still the most-watched program on cable (4 million P2+).

Bravo’s Real Housewives of NYC (.6) moved up one-tenth in the demo, while USA’s Chrisley Knows Best (.5) held steady.

The season 6 premiere of Spike’s Ink Master averaged a .5 in the demo and over 1 million Live+SD viewers in total from 9-11pm. The season 5 premiere pulled a .6 in the demo and over 1.1 million Live+SD viewers in total.

Back over on broadcast –Extreme Weight Loss (.7) held steady on ABC — as did Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? on FOX (.7).

FOX also had a special outing of World's Funniest Fails, which was off from its most recent Friday showing. It only pulled a .5, down three-tenths of a point.

