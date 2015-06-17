"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, June 16 2015

The 40-year-long drought is over: The Golden State Warriors are now NBA Champions. Led by Steph Curry and series MVP Andre Iguodala, the Warriors championship-clinching win over Cleveland attracted 23.2 million total viewers and an 8.9 rating P 18-49. It was the highest-rated Finals clinching game since 2013 (the epic Miami/San Antonio Game 7 battle), and solidified the series as the highest-rated and most-watched since ABC earned rights to the NBA Finals in 2002.

Despite the heavy competition, America's Got Talent was steady (2.3). However, I Can Do That fell three-tenths in the demo with a 1.3 rating.

The FIFA Women's World Cup – which saw the U.S. defeat Nigeria 1-0 – grabbed a solid 1.8 rating for Fox, up two-tenths from the team's second group stage match versus Sweden. The 5 million total viewer figure is up from the 4.5 million total the previous game hauled in.

It was a quiet night on cable, with the majority of TV fanatics in the 18-49 demo seemingly tuned into Game 6. The Deadliest Catch(.9) held steady for Discovery, and was #1 on cable.

TNT's Rizzoli & Isles (.75) and ABC Family's Pretty Little Liars (.7) followed. Liars was down three-tenths in the demo from the previous Tuesday. The season six premiere of Isles was down from last season's premiere in the demo (1.0) but up the .63 the season five finale earned. Despite the decline, Rizzoli & Isles was still the most-watched program on cable (4.4 million total viewers).

The 9pm episode of Chrisley Knows Best dropped two-tenths versus last week's 9pm installment, but the 9:30 block held steady.

HGTV's Flip or Flop and A&E's Married At First Sight each pulled a .5 in the demo. The latter was the top-rated cable original in the 10pm hour.

