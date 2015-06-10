"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, June 09 2015

Another night, another dramatic NBA Finals contest. LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors to take a 2-1 series lead. ABC's telecast of Game 3 was the top program of the night, hauling in 18.8 million total viewers. The game also averaged a 7.3 in the 18-49 demo, making it the highest-rated Game 3 to ever air on the network. The 7.3 is only down one-tenth from Sunday night's Game 2.

The #2 program of the evening (and #1 entertainment program) was NBC's America's Got Talent. The summer titan pulled a steady 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 ahead of I Can Do That (1.6), which improved one-tenth versus the previous Tuesday's episode.

On Fox, Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? (.8) moved up one-tenth in the demo, while Hell's Kitchen (1.1) held steady in its finale.

The CW aired the season finale of iZombie, steady with a .5 rating among adults 18-49.

ABC Family's Pretty Little Liars (1.0) was the #1 program on cable in the key 18-49 demographic, despite dropping one-tenth from last week.

The Deadliest Catch (.9) dropped three-tenths in the demo, yet still finished as the #2 original on cable.

On USA, Chrisley Knows Best pulled a .7 in the 9pm slot, and a .6 at 9:30pm. Last week's season 3 premiere pulled a .8 in the demo, a season premiere high.

