"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, June 02 2015

NBC cruised to a Tuesday night victory. America's Got Talent was still #1 — by almost an entire demo point — during its second Tuesday of the season. The series hauled in a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49, off two-tenths in the demo from last Tuesday’s season premiere. Its lead-out I Can Do That (1.5) fell three tenths from its series premiere, still ranking as the second-highest-rated show of the night.

The rest of Tuesday's competition on broadcast saw little-to-no movement from last week, with Univision novela Amores con Trampa (1.1) and FOX’s Hell’s Kitchen (1.1) coming out at the top of the non-NBC pack with steady performances.

The performance by Hell’s Kitchen was all the more impressive considering its Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader lead-in only pulled a .7 in the demo, down one-tenth from last week’s season premiere.

ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss (.8) also fell one-tenth in the demo.

On cable – The Deadliest Catch (1.2) had a great night. It finished at the top of the P 18-49 table, up two-tenths in the demo. Catch was also the most-watched cable program of the night (3.06 million P2+), up over a half million total viewers from the previous Tuesday episode.

The season six premiere of ABC Family’s Pretty Little Liars (1.1) finished the night entrenched in the #2 spot. USA’s Chrisley Knows Best season three premiere (.8), TBS’ Your Family or Mine (.6) and ESPN’s coverage of the College Softball World Series (.6) rounded out cable’s top five original programs in the 18-49 demographic.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

