"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, July 14 2015

Backed by MLB All Star Game MVP Mike Trout, FOX went fishing for ratings last night, and came up a bit empty. FOX presentation of The 86th Annual MLB All Star Game pulled a 3.1 rating among the 18-49 set, and over 10.9 million viewers in total. Last year's game pulled a 3.2 in the demo and 11.4 million total viewers. Perhaps a Derek Jeter-less All Star Game caused a slight decline in viewership.

Despite encountering competition from The All Star Game, a second-place America's Got Talent (2.5) was up two-tenths in the demo from the previous week. Perhaps baseball and Talent audiences are different.

Hollywood Game Night (1.4) dropped one-tenth in the demo on NBC versus last Tuesday's premiere. The All Star Game pregame show also pulled a 1.4 in the demo.

On ABC, Extreme Weight Loss (.8) moved up two-tenths in the demo from last week.

Telemundo novela Senor de Los Cielos (1.0) fell a tenth in the demo, and episode three of Zoo (1.0) lost two-tenths of a point on CBS.

OWN's The Haves and The Have Nots (1.0) finished the night #1 on cable. Episode three was up two-tenths in the demo from the previous original.

Discovery's Deadliest Catch and ABC Family's Pretty Little Liars (.8) finished in a second place tie among the 18-49 set.

TNT's Rizzoli & Isles (.7) lost one-tenth in the demo from the previous Tuesday, and was down 300,000 total Live+SD viewers. It was still the most-watched show on cable, with Haves and Have Nots not far behind.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.