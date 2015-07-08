"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, July 07 2015

NBC took the top spot on broadcast, despite an America's Got Talent (2.3) which lost two-tenths in the demo. The season 3 premiere of Hollywood Game Night performed well, pulling a 1.5 which is a67% from the season 2 premiere.

CBS should be pleased with Zoo (1.2) for holding steady in the demo during its second episode.

In terms of Shark Week programming, Bridge of Jaws, and Tiburones: Sharks of Cuba both performed nicely. Discovery aired a repeat of Return of The Great White (.9) at 8pm.

OWN's The Haves and The Have Nots (.8) dropped one-tenth in the season's second episode.

It was a good night for TNT. Rizzoli & Isles (4.4 million) was the most-watched show on cable, up around 200,000 total viewers from the previous Tuesday. Additionally, Proof (.4) moved up one-tenth in the demo.

It was also a big night for Spanish language TV. Its popular novelas made up the majority of the Tuesday night top 10, in addition to UniMas presentation of United States victory over Honduras in their Gold Cup opener. The match pulled a .9 for the broadcaster. Its novelas hovered in the 1.0 range, per usual.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

