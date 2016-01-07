"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, January 5 2016

Overnights

CBS won Tuesday thanks to a dominant NCIS/NCIS: New Orleans crossover which delivered season highs in key demos and total viewers for both series. How did its competition fare in comparison? Let’s find out:

FOX – The network has transformed its Tuesday night lineup. New Girl returned for a new season last night, and Brooklyn Nine Nine has moved from Sunday to Tuesday. Grandfathered /The Grinder now hold new Tuesday timeslots.

The season premiere of New Girl gave Fox a much-needed boost. The episode averaged a 1.4 in adults 18-49 and over 3.3 million total viewers from 8 – 8:30 p.m.

in adults 18-49 and over total viewers from 8 – 8:30 p.m. Grandfathered has now taken hold of the 8:30 – 9 p.m. slot, and last night’s original episode averaged a 1.0 in adults 18-49 and 3 million total viewers.

in adults 18-49 and total viewers. Brooklyn Nine Nine now keeps the Tuesday, 9 – 9:30 p.m. slot. Last night’s episode was only able to muster a 1.2 in adults 18-49 and 2.7 million total viewers with a weaker lead-in.

in adults 18-49 and total viewers with a weaker lead-in. The Grinder averaged a 0.8 in adults 18-49 and 2.1 million total viewers from 9:30 – 10 p.m.

CBS – The Eye saw impressive Tuesday night ratings not just from the NCIS franchise, but from Limitless as well.

NCIS was Tuesday’s #1 program, averaging a 2.7 in adults 18-49 (up over + 25% week to week), and 19 million total viewers (up over +20% ) from 8 – 9 p.m.

in adults 18-49 (up over + week to week), and total viewers (up over ) from 8 – 9 p.m. NCIS earned its best total viewers average since Feb. 10, 2015 and best 18-49 & 25-54 ratings since Feb. 17, 2015.

NCIS: New Orleans experienced a +47% bump in adults 18-49 ( 2.5 from 1.7 on Dec. 15), and a +43% bump in total viewers ( 17.3 million from 12.1 million ) from 9 – 10 p.m.

bump in adults 18-49 ( from on Dec. 15), and a bump in total viewers ( from ) from 9 – 10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans delivered season highs in total viewers and key demos:

Limitless averaged a 1.4 in adults 18-49 last night (up +8% from 1.3 on 12/15), and 7.3 million total viewers (up +11% from 6.6 million ) from 10 – 11 p.m.

in adults 18-49 last night (up from on 12/15), and total viewers (up from ) from 10 – 11 p.m. These are the strongest numbers for Limitless since Nov. 17, 2015.

ABC – The Alphabet went the repeat route with from 8 – 9 p.m., airing comedies Fresh off the Boat and The Muppets. Repeats paved the way for an original episode of Shark Tank at 9 p.m. and season premiere of Beyond the Tank at 10.

Fresh Off the Boat (repeat) averaged a 0.8 in adults 18-49 and 3.6 million total viewers from 8 – 8:30 p.m.

in adults 18-49 and total viewers from 8 – 8:30 p.m. The Muppets (repeat) averaged a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 2.1 million total viewers from 8:30 – 9 p.m.

in adults 18-49 and total viewers from 8:30 – 9 p.m. Shark Tank averaged a 1.2 in adults 18-49 and over 4.3 million total viewers from 9 – 10 p.m.

in adults 18-49 and over total viewers from 9 – 10 p.m. The season premiere of Beyond the Tank averaged a 1.1 in adults 18-49 and 3.9 million total viewers from 10 – 11 p.m.

in adults 18-49 and total viewers from 10 – 11 p.m. ABC finished 4th last night in adults 18-49

NBC – The Peacock was able to hold its own last night, even with The Voice now on hiatus. The network finished second in key measurements, including adults 18-49 and total viewers.

Hollywood Game Night took over for The Voice at 8 p.m., and performed OK in its return to primetime. Last night’s season premiere matched last season’s finale in 18-49 ( 1.2 on Sept. 8), and earned 4.4 million viewers overall.

on Sept. 8), and earned viewers overall. Facing the second half of an NCIS crossover, Chicago Fire finished #2 in the 9 p.m. hour in adults 18-49 ( 1.8 ) and averaged 7.4 million viewers in total.

) and averaged viewers in total. With its first original telecast in four weeks, Chicago Med won the 10 p.m. hour by averaging a 1.9 in 18-49 and 8.4 million viewers overall.

Top 10 Cable Originals (Adults 18-49%)

OWN - The Haves and the Have Nots (0.9) History - The Curse of Oak Island (0.9) HGTV - Fixer Upper (0.8) Discovery - Moonshiners (0.8) Bravo - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (0.7) ESPN - College basketball regular season (0.7) TLC - Little Couple (0.5) Lifetime - Dance Moms (0.5) HGTV - House Hunters (0.5) MTV - Shannara (0.5)

(Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live + Same Day Data)