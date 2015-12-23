"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, December 22 2015

BROADCAST

The broadcast networks primarily stuck with reruns of their original series last night. The exception was the first-run of ABC News' year-end special The Year: 2015. Let's see how all of these programs fared last night:

ABC – In addition to The Year: 2015, the Alphabet aired reruns of Fresh Off the Boat, and The Muppets.

• The Fresh Off the Boat encore averaged a 0.8 in adults 18-49, and 3.4 million viewers overall from 8–8:30 p.m.

• A rerun of The Muppets averaged a 0.6 in the demo and 2.25 million viewers overall from 8:30–9 p.m.

• ABC News' year-end wrap-up The Year: 2015 held even with its performance in 2014. The Robin Roberts-hosted program averaged a 1.0 in adults 18-49 and over 4.1 million viewers in total from 9–11 p.m.

• ABC held even with a 0.9 average in adults 18-49, but finished second behind CBS (1.0).

CBS – Ratings for the Eye fell week to week, but reruns of its series still gave the network yet another Tuesday night victory.

• A rerun of NCIS won the 8 p.m. timeslot, as expected. The telecast averaged a 1.2 in adults 18-49 and 10.8 million viewers overall.

• NCIS: New Orleans averaged a 1.1 in the demo and 8.2 million total viewers from 9–10 p.m.

• Limitless mustered a 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 4.45 million viewers overall from 10–11 p.m.

NBC – The Peacock's pre-Christmas rerun slate continued with the trio of Hollywood Game Night, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire in primetime.

• A rebroadcast of Hollywood Game Night averaged a 0.8 in 18-49, 3.5 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET.

• An encore of Chicago Med averaged a 0.7 in 18-49, 3.5 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET.

• A rebroadcast of Chicago Fire also averaged a 0.6 in 18-49, 3.6 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m.

Fox – The network aired a mix of programs last night, including a The Simpsons rerun, an animated special Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas as well as a rebroadcast of Taraji and Terrence's White Hot Holiday special.

• The Simpsons averaged a 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 2.1 million viewers in total from 8–8:30 p.m.

• Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas held its adults 18-49 lead-in (0.7), but dropped to 2.1 million total viewers from 8:30–9 p.m.

• The rebroadcast of Taraji and Terrence's White Hot Holiday only brought in a 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 1.6 million viewers overall from 9–10 p.m.

The CW – Similar to its broadcast network counterparts, the CW aired reruns of its original series.

• The Flash averaged a 0.4 in adults 18-49 and over 1.1 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m.

• iZombie averaged a 0.3 in adults 18-49, but only 836,000 total viewers from 9–10 p.m.

CABLE

Top 10 Cable Originals of the Night (A 18-49%)

Repeats/acquisitions are excluded:

History - The Curse of Oak Island (1.0) HGTV - Fixer Upper (0.8) USA - WWE Smackdown (0.7) Discovery - Moonshiners - special (- 0.7) USA - Chrisley Knows Best (0.7) Bravo - Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (0.6) History - Hunting Hitler (0.6) A&E - Married at First Sight (0.5) Food Network - Chopped Junior (0.4) ESPN - SportsCenter - Late (0.4)

Tuesday Overnights

(Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data)

