Top 100 Shows: Tuesday, December 15 2015 (Overnights)
BROADCAST
It was an event-filled night on television. CNN televised yet another Republican presidential debate in primetime, and NBC aired the season 9 finale of The Voice. How did ABC, CBS, Fox and The CW compare? Let's take a look:
NBC – "Bieber fever" made its way to last night's season finale of The Voice, and NBC benefited from a ratings standpoint…sort of.
• The Voice matched its May 19 finale in adults 18-49 (2.9) and improved 10% in total viewers (12.7 million vs. 11.55 million).
• The Voice was slightly down from its year-ago finale, both in adults 18-49 (2.9 vs. 3.3 on Dec. 16, 2014), and total viewers (12.7 million vs. 12.9 million).
• Despite competition from the Republican debate on CNN, The Voice delivered NBC's biggest audience in the time period since March.
• NBC won Tuesday among the Big 4 networks in all key demos, excluding total viewers.
CBS – It was a solid night for CBS, with the network finishing #1 in average total viewers.
• NCIS remained Tuesday's #1 broadcast program in total viewers with 15.5 million. That figure is down from the 16 million who tuned into the most-recent original episode on Nov. 24.
• NCIS: New Orleans was up one tenth from its most-recent original episode on 11/24 in adults 18-49 (1.7), and posted a gain in total viewers (12.1 million up from 11.85 million).
• Limitless held steady with its 11/24 episode (1.3), and improved in total viewers (6.6 million from 6.5 million).
• These ratings are impressive considering the debate and CBS' series likely share a similar, older-skewing audience.
ABC – The Alphabet went heavy on Christmas-themed specials last night.
• A Toy Story That Time Forgot averaged a 1.1 in adults 18-49 and 3.6 million total viewers from 8 – 8:30 p.m.
• Shrek the Halls averaged a 1.0 in the demo and 3.3 million viewers from 8:30–9 p.m.
• I Want a Dog, Charlie Brown kept its 18-49 audience (1.0) and held total viewers (3.3 million) from 9–10 p.m.
• ABC aired a re-run of Shark Tank from 10–11 p.m. The telecast scored a 0.8 in adults 18-49, 2.5 million viewers.
Fox – Last night, the network aired re-runs of its Tuesday night comedies Grandfathered and The Grinder.
• Grandfathered averaged a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 2.1 million total viewers from 8–8:30 p.m.
• The Grinder averaged a 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 1.6 million viewers from 8:30–9 p.m.
• Grandfathered averaged a 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 1.4 million viewers from 9–9:30 p.m.
• The Grinder averaged a 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 1.2 million viewers from 9:30–10 p.m.
The CW – Similar to Fox, The CW decided to air re-runs of its Tuesday night series The Flash and iZombie.
• The Flash averaged a 0.3 in adults 18-49 and 1.3 million viewers in total from 8–9 p.m.
• iZombie earned a 0.2 in adults 18-49 and around 580,000 total viewers from 9–10 p.m.
CABLE
- Last night's GOP debate on CNN won the night in all key measurements and total viewers.
- The "main debate" from Las Vegas (which kicked off at 8:30 p.m. ET) pulled a 3.8 in adults 18-49, a 4.8 in 25-54 and 18.2 million total viewers.
- The above figures are down from CNN GOP debate #1 (23.1 million viewers), but they're up from the most-recent GOP debates on CNBC and Fox Business, and up from CNN's presentation of the Democratic debate in October (15.8 million).
- Anderson Cooper 360 (1.7) was the second highest-rated cable program of the night in adults 18-49. The program averaged a 2.1 in the adults 25-54 news demo and 9.1 million viewers in total.
- The GOP "undercard" debate on CNN (which started at approximately 6:45 p.m. ET) averaged a 1.0 in adults 18-49, a 1.2 in adults 25-54 and almost 6 million total viewers.
Top 10 Cable Originals of the Night (P 18-49%)
- CNN - Anderson Cooper 360 (1.7)
- History - Curse of Oak Island (0.8)
- BET - Being Mary Jane (0.7)
- Bravo - Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (0.6)
- Discovery - Moonshiners (0.55)
- ESPN - Pardon the Interruption (0.55)
- HGTV - Fixer Upper (0.5)
- A&E - Married at First Sight (0.5)
- USA - Chrisley Knows Best (0.5)
- HGTV - Tiny House Hunters (0.4)
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data
