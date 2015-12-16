Top 100 Shows: Tuesday, December 15 2015 (Overnights)

BROADCAST

It was an event-filled night on television. CNN televised yet another Republican presidential debate in primetime, and NBC aired the season 9 finale of The Voice. How did ABC, CBS, Fox and The CW compare? Let's take a look:

NBC – "Bieber fever" made its way to last night's season finale of The Voice, and NBC benefited from a ratings standpoint…sort of.

• The Voice matched its May 19 finale in adults 18-49 (2.9) and improved 10% in total viewers (12.7 million vs. 11.55 million).

• The Voice was slightly down from its year-ago finale, both in adults 18-49 (2.9 vs. 3.3 on Dec. 16, 2014), and total viewers (12.7 million vs. 12.9 million).

• Despite competition from the Republican debate on CNN, The Voice delivered NBC's biggest audience in the time period since March.

• NBC won Tuesday among the Big 4 networks in all key demos, excluding total viewers.

CBS – It was a solid night for CBS, with the network finishing #1 in average total viewers.

• NCIS remained Tuesday's #1 broadcast program in total viewers with 15.5 million. That figure is down from the 16 million who tuned into the most-recent original episode on Nov. 24.

• NCIS: New Orleans was up one tenth from its most-recent original episode on 11/24 in adults 18-49 (1.7), and posted a gain in total viewers (12.1 million up from 11.85 million).

• Limitless held steady with its 11/24 episode (1.3), and improved in total viewers (6.6 million from 6.5 million).

• These ratings are impressive considering the debate and CBS' series likely share a similar, older-skewing audience.

ABC – The Alphabet went heavy on Christmas-themed specials last night.

• A Toy Story That Time Forgot averaged a 1.1 in adults 18-49 and 3.6 million total viewers from 8 – 8:30 p.m.

• Shrek the Halls averaged a 1.0 in the demo and 3.3 million viewers from 8:30–9 p.m.

• I Want a Dog, Charlie Brown kept its 18-49 audience (1.0) and held total viewers (3.3 million) from 9–10 p.m.

• ABC aired a re-run of Shark Tank from 10–11 p.m. The telecast scored a 0.8 in adults 18-49, 2.5 million viewers.

Fox – Last night, the network aired re-runs of its Tuesday night comedies Grandfathered and The Grinder.

• Grandfathered averaged a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 2.1 million total viewers from 8–8:30 p.m.

• The Grinder averaged a 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 1.6 million viewers from 8:30–9 p.m.

• Grandfathered averaged a 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 1.4 million viewers from 9–9:30 p.m.

• The Grinder averaged a 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 1.2 million viewers from 9:30–10 p.m.

The CW – Similar to Fox, The CW decided to air re-runs of its Tuesday night series The Flash and iZombie.

• The Flash averaged a 0.3 in adults 18-49 and 1.3 million viewers in total from 8–9 p.m.

• iZombie earned a 0.2 in adults 18-49 and around 580,000 total viewers from 9–10 p.m.

CABLE

Last night's GOP debate on CNN won the night in all key measurements and total viewers.

The "main debate" from Las Vegas (which kicked off at 8:30 p.m. ET) pulled a 3.8 in adults 18-49, a 4.8 in 25-54 and 18.2 million total viewers.

in adults 18-49, a in 25-54 and total viewers. The above figures are down from CNN GOP debate #1 ( 23.1 million viewers), but they're up from the most-recent GOP debates on CNBC and Fox Business, and up from CNN's presentation of the Democratic debate in October ( 15.8 million ).

viewers), but they're up from the most-recent GOP debates on CNBC and Fox Business, and up from CNN's presentation of the Democratic debate in October ( ). Anderson Cooper 360 ( 1.7 ) was the second highest-rated cable program of the night in adults 18-49. The program averaged a 2.1 in the adults 25-54 news demo and 9.1 million viewers in total.

) was the second highest-rated cable program of the night in adults 18-49. The program averaged a in the adults 25-54 news demo and viewers in total. The GOP "undercard" debate on CNN (which started at approximately 6:45 p.m. ET) averaged a 1.0 in adults 18-49, a 1.2 in adults 25-54 and almost 6 million total viewers.

Top 10 Cable Originals of the Night (P 18-49%)

CNN - Anderson Cooper 360 (1.7) History - Curse of Oak Island (0.8) BET - Being Mary Jane (0.7) Bravo - Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (0.6) Discovery - Moonshiners (0.55) ESPN - Pardon the Interruption (0.55) HGTV - Fixer Upper (0.5) A&E - Married at First Sight (0.5) USA - Chrisley Knows Best (0.5) HGTV - Tiny House Hunters (0.4)

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data

