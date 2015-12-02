"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, December 1 2015
NBC’s reign over the Tuesday landscape continued yesterday, with The Voice, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire grabbing impressive ratings for the network. CBS’ aired Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and the CW improved thanks to a highly-anticipated The Flash/Arrow crossover. Here’s an in-depth look at last night’s numbers:
NBC – The Peacock won Tuesday in all key measures.
- The Voice was the #1 program of the night, averaging a 2.6 in P 18-49 and 12 million total viewers.Without an original episode of NCIS to deal with, last night’s episode was up +24% week to week in 18-49 (2.6 vs. 2.1) and +20% in total viewers (12.1 million vs. 10 million).
- Chicago Med averaged a 2.0 in the demo and 9.9 million viewers in total.Med was up +11% week to week in 18-49 (2.0 vs. 1.8) and up +30% in viewers (9.9 mil vs. 7.6 mil).
- Chicago Fire closed out primetime by averaging a 1.9 in 18-49 (+6% week to week) and 8.6 million viewers (+17% week to week).
CBS –Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer shone bright on CBS, grabbing particularly strong ratings in the key demos.
- At 8:00 pm, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer averaged a 2.4 in 18-49, 3.3 in 25-54 and 9 million viewers in total.
- For the night in key demos, Rudolph was second only to The Voice in P 18-49, and P 25-54, and was #1 in kids 2-11 and teens 12-17.
- While Rudolph may not have matched traditional timeslot holder NCIS in total viewers, it more than held its own in the demos.
- CBS aired repeats of Limitless and NCIS: New Orleans later in the evening.
ABC – It was a tough Tuesday night for ABC.
- ABC got off to a slow start last night, as The Muppets struggled against Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.Last night’s episode pulled a season-low in P 18-49 (1.05).
- Fresh off the Boat averaged a 1.3 in the demo at 8:30, down a tenth from last week’s episode.
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. held its lead-in witha steady 1.3 at 9:00.
- Re-runs of Shark Tank are airing in the former Wicked City timeslot, and last night’s averaged a 0.85 in the demo.
FOX – The Tuesday comedy slate held steady, which caused a drop to 5th place as a result of big ratings from the CW.
- Grandfathered earned a 0.9 in P 18-49 and 3.1 million viewers.
- The Grinder struggled with a 0.7 in P 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers.
- Scream Queens earned a 9 in P 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers.
The CW – A crossover episode of The Flash/Arrow provided a nice boost to the CW’s primetime averages.
- The Flash held even with a 1.4 rating in P 18-49 with the first part of an Arrow crossover, the lead-in helped iZombie grab a season high in total viewers (1.55 million) and a 0.6 rating in the demo.
- The Flashhelped the CW defeat both ABC and Fox in the 8pm hour.
CABLE
- ABC Family kicked off its 25 Days of Christmas slate in primetime with Dr. Seuss How the Grinch Stole Christmas leading things off.
- Grinch was the top-rated cable program of the evening, averaging a 0.94 in the 18-49 demo.
- Taking second place was History's The Curse of Oak Island, which pulled a 0.85 in the demo. That's a one-tenth improvement from the previous week.
- Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was the third-highest-rated cable program of the night, followed by The Polar Express on ABC Family taking 4th in P 18-49, Maryland vs. North Carolina college basketball on ESPN, and Fixer Upper on HGTV.
- Oak Island was the most-watched cable original of the evening with a solid 3.05 million viewer average.
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data
