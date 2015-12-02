Top 100 Shows: Tuesday, December 1 2015 (Overnights)

NBC’s reign over the Tuesday landscape continued yesterday, with The Voice, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire grabbing impressive ratings for the network. CBS’ aired Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and the CW improved thanks to a highly-anticipated The Flash/Arrow crossover. Here’s an in-depth look at last night’s numbers:

NBC – The Peacock won Tuesday in all key measures.

The Voice was the #1 program of the night, averaging a 2.6 in P 18-49 and 12 million total viewers.Without an original episode of NCIS to deal with, last night’s episode was up +24% week to week in 18-49 (2.6 vs. 2.1) and +20% in total viewers (12.1 million vs. 10 million).

Chicago Med averaged a 2.0 in the demo and 9.9 million viewers in total. Med was up +11% week to week in 18-49 (2.0 vs. 1.8) and +30% in viewers (9.9 mil vs. 7.6 mil).

Chicago Fire closed out primetime by averaging a 1.9 in 18-49 (+6% week to week) and 8.6 million viewers (+17% week to week).

CBS –Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer shone bright on CBS, grabbing particularly strong ratings in the key demos.

At 8:00 pm, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer averaged a 2.4 in 18-49, 3.3 in 25-54 and 9 million viewers in total.

For the night in key demos, Rudolph was second only to The Voice in P 18-49, and P 25-54, and was #1 in kids 2-11 and teens 12-17.

While Rudolph may not have matched traditional timeslot holder NCIS in total viewers, it more than held its own in the demos.

CBS aired repeats of Limitless and NCIS: New Orleans later in the evening.

ABC – It was a tough Tuesday night for ABC.

ABC got off to a slow start last night, as The Muppets struggled against Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.Last night’s episode pulled a season-low in P 18-49 (1.05).

Fresh off the Boat averaged a 1.3 in the demo at 8:30, down a tenth from last week's episode.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. held its lead-in with a steady 1.3 at 9:00.

Re-runs of Shark Tank are airing in the former Wicked City timeslot, and last night's averaged a 0.85 in the demo.

FOX – The Tuesday comedy slate held steady, which caused a drop to 5th place as a result of big ratings from the CW.

Grandfathered earned a 0.9 in P 18-49 and 3.1 million viewers.

The Grinder struggled with a 0.7 in P 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers.

Scream Queens earned a 0.9 in P 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers.

The CW – A crossover episode of The Flash/Arrow provided a nice boost to the CW’s primetime averages.

The Flash held even with a 1.4 rating in P 18-49 with the first part of an Arrow crossover, the lead-in helped iZombie grab a season high in total viewers (1.55 million) and a 0.6 rating in the demo.

The Flash helped the CW defeat both ABC and Fox in the 8pm hour.

CABLE

ABC Family kicked off its 25 Days of Christmas slate in primetime with Dr. Seuss How the Grinch Stole Christmas leading things off.

Grinch was the top-rated cable program of the evening, averaging a 0.94 in the 18-49 demo.

Taking second place was History's The Curse of Oak Island, which pulled a 0.85 in the demo. That's a one-tenth improvement from the previous week.

in the demo. That's a one-tenth improvement from the previous week. Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was the third-highest-rated cable program of the night, followed by The Polar Express on ABC Family taking 4th in P 18-49, Maryland vs. North Carolina college basketball on ESPN, and Fixer Upper on HGTV.

Oak Island was the most-watched cable original of the evening with a solid 3.05 million viewer average.

