"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, August 25 2015

Summer's #1 show,America's Got Talent, maintained its #1 ranking on Tuesday night despite falling one-tenth in the 18-49 demo (2.2) and losing around a half million total viewers from the previous week (10.3 million).Hollywood Game Night(1.1) dropped two-tenths from the previous week. That said, NBC still managed to win Tuesday night.

It was a strong night for CBS'Zoo(1.14), which moved up one-tenth in the demo, as well as an additional 400,000 total viewers.

Telemundo telenovelaEl Señor de los Cielos(1.15) held even in the demo.

OWN'sThe Haves and The Have Notspulled a1rating, #1 across all of cable and a one-tenth improvement from last week's episode. The3.2 milliontotal Live+SD viewers also represented a100,000total viewer improvement from the previous week.

Spike'sInk Master(.75) moved up slightly from the previous week, whileTosh.0pulled a.7in its return to Comedy Central's prime slate.

History'sCounting Cars(.6) improved by two-tenths of a demo point. TLC'sLittle People, Big Worldand Bravo'sThe Real Housewives of NYCalso earned a.6.

TNT's Rizzoli & Isles was the most-watched Tuesday night program on cable yet again (4.6 million).

100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.