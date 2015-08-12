"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, August 11 2015

America's Got Talent continues to show its stuff on behalf of NBC. The summer's top program earned a 2.5 demo rating, up three-tenths from the previous Tuesday, and 11.4 million total Live+SD viewers. Last night's installment was by far the top-rated and most-watched program on TV.

Right on its heels was NBC's Hollywood Game Night (1.4) and ABC Family's Pretty Little Liars. Formerly a strong performer that has fallen on hard times as of late, Liars was the #1 program on cable last night, flying up the charts with a 1.4 Live+SD P 18-49 ratingin its season finale. It was up by six-tenths of a point from the previous Tuesday.

Telemundo's El Señor de los Cielos (1.2) fell one-tenth in the demo, while CBS' Zoo (1.2) improved by two-tenths. Zoo has turned out to be a pleasant surprise for CBS this summer.

OWN's The Haves and The Have Nots (1.0) finished in second across cable, up one-tenth from the previous week. Discovery's perennial power The Deadliest Catch (.8) fell one-tenth.

Spike's Ink Master and TNT's Rizzoli & Isles (.7) each moved up in the 18-49 demo by one-tenth.

HBO's Hard Knocks - Houston opened to a .5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 826,000 total Live+SD viewers. One of primetime cable's most-heavily DVRed unscripted programs, total viewership will easily surpass 1 million when it's all said and done.

