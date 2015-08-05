"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, August 04 2015

The summer’s #1 series, America’s Got Talent, finished at the top of the Tuesday night heap yet again, pulling a one-tenth-boosted 2.2 rating among viewers 18-49. It also averaged 10.2 million total viewers, down 100,000 total from the previous Tuesday. Hollywood Game Night (1.1) lost one-tenth from the previous Tuesday.

Telemundo’s El Señor de los Cielos (1.3) moved up to second place on the evening, up one-tenth of a demo point from the previous week.

The 2015 CMA Festival struggled on ABC, earning a 1.2 in the 18-49 demo (#4 on the evening) and about 5.2 million viewers in total. That said, its 1.7 rating among Adults 25-54 made it #2 on the evening in that demo.

On CBS, Zoo (1.0) dropped two-tenths of a ratings point after earning stellar ratings for its July 28th episode.

With Knock Knock Live off the schedule, a repeat of Last Man on Earth only managed a .3 in the 18-49 demo. Lead-in Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? (.6) was steady with last week. Live sports have saved FOX this summer.

It was a tussle for cable’s top spot. A steady episode of OWN’s The Haves and The Have Nots (.9) tied The Deadliest Catch for #1 in the 18-49 demo, but OWN's hit drama finished #1 in total viewership.

ABC Family’s Pretty Little Liars (.8) was up by one-tenth of a point. This is a positive sign going into next Tuesday’s season finale.

TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles (.6) and Spike’s Ink Master (.6) both fell two-tenths in the demo.

TLC’s My Giant Life (.5) and E!’s Total Divas (.5) each moved up one-tenth in the demo. TBS’ Clipped (.5) held steady, as did Bravo’s Real Housewives of NYC (.5).

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.