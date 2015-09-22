"Top 100 Shows" - Thursday, September 17 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data)

The season premiere of Thursday Night Football on CBS and NFL Network featured an exciting Denver Broncos victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The CBS telecast finished as the #1 program of the night in the key demos and average total viewers. The NFL Network-only telecast was the most-watched program on cable.

In terms of entertainment programming, the final Thursday night before the start of the new broadcast season was headlined by NBC specials Jeff Dunham: Unhinged and Matt Franco's Got Magic. Unhinged finished in a first place tie withEl Señor de Los Cielos as the #1 entertainment program of the evening in the 18-49 demo (1.3). The Jeff Dunham special finished as the highest-rated entertainment program among viewers 25-54 and total viewers.

On cable - The season finale of Teen Mom II finished as the top-rated cable entertainment program of the evening (1.1), up one-tenth from the season's penultimate episode.

The O'Reilly Factor (2.8 million) was the most-watched cable entertainment program of the night despite losing 300,000 total viewers from the previous Thursday.