"Top 100 Shows" - Thursday, September 10 2015

The NFL returned last night to primetime, and Tom Brady attracted the masses. The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots, led by their star quarterback, defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-21 in the NFL season opener. The telecast attracted 27.4 million total viewers and a 10.3 rating in the all-important 18-49 demographic.

The 2014 season opener, featuring Seattle and Green Bay, pulled the same 18-49 rating (10.3), but fewer total viewers (27.1 million).

Elsewhere in the broadcast universe - Big Brother was the night's top-rated entertainment program, grabbing a 2.0 P18-49 rating that's steady with the previous Thursday night installment.

The series finale of Under The Dome hauled in 4.2 million total Live+SD viewers, up a half million in total viewers from the series' penultimate episode.

The primetime Spanish language telenovelas exceeded a 1 rating in the demo, as they seemingly always do!

MTV's Teen Mom (1.0) was the highest-rated cable program of the night among the 18-49 set, and the return of Lifetime's Project Runway was the #1 cable program of the night among viewers 25-54 (.9).

The O'Reilly Factor was primetime cable's most-watched program yet again, averaging a steady 3.1 million viewers in total.