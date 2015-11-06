"Top 100 Shows" - Thursday, November 5 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

BROADCAST

CBS has been the dominant force on Thursdays this season, primarily due Thursday Night Football. With the series now gone from the network for the remainder of the season, will the Eye be able to stay on top? Let’s see.

CBS – The network’s new Thursday night block is comprised of four comedies and a drama: The Big Bang Theory, freshman Life in Pieces, Mom, 2 Broke Girls and Elementary.

8PM – Big Bang won the night, as expected, averaging a 3.7 in P18-49 and over 14.8 million in Total Viewers.The 3.7 is down sixth-tenths of a point from the most-recent episode on Monday 10/26.

Life in Pieces averaged a 1.9 in P18-49, which is a two-tenths decline from its final Monday episode on 10/19.

The season premiere of Mom was down -20% from last season's premiere. It averaged a 1.5 in P18-49 and 7.3 million in Total Viewers. It was steady with last season's finale.

CBS aired a Big Bang Theory repeat, but new episodes of 2 Broke Girls will take over this slot going forward.

10PM – Veteran drama Elementary averaged a 1.1 in P18-49. That’s a down one-tenth from last season’s premiere ( 1.2 ).

CBS won Total Viewers but lost to ABC in P18-49.

ABC – The Alphabet now has an opportunity to win Thursdays with its “TGIT” block. How did it perform last night?

It performed well. ABC averaged a 2 . 1 in P18-49 last night, up two-tenths from last Thursday’s average. It was the #1 network of the night in P18-49.

After a one-week hiatus, Grey's Anatomy earned a 2.3 in the demo, down one-tenth from its last original (10/22).

Scandal averaged a 2.3 as well, which is even with last week's performance in P18-49.

as well, which is even with last week’s performance in P18-49. 10PM – How to Get Away with Murder stopped its free-fall, for now. The episode averaged a 1.9 in P18-49, up one-tenth from last week’s episode.

FOX – It was a mediocre Thursday for Fox, as the network fell two-tenths from last week in P18-49.

8PM – Bones averaged a 1.1 in P18-49, down two-tenths from last week in the demo.

in P18-49, down two-tenths from last week in the demo. 9PM – Sleepy Hollow averaged a .9 in P18-49, down from last week’s crossover, but up one-tenth from its previous original (10/22/15).

NBC – The Peacock was even with last week in P18-49, but down in Total Viewers.

A struggling Heroes Reborn came up for air, averaging a 1.3 in 18-49, and 4.0 million viewers overall. That's a +30% improvement from last week in P18-49, and even with last week in Total Viewers.

The network's #1 drama, The Blacklist (1.4) dropped one-tenth from last week in P18-49, and was down in Total Viewers.

) dropped one-tenth from last week in P18-49, and was down in Total Viewers. 10PM -- The Player (.75) held even with last week in P18-49, but fell in Total Viewers.

CW – The CW was even in P18-49 and Total Viewers yet again.

Vampire Diaries averaged a .55, even with last week in P18-49.

, even with last week in P18-49. The Originals averaged a .4, even with last week in P18-49.

CABLE

NFL Network's first presentation of Thursday Night Football w/o CBS pulled a 3.1 in P18-49, making it by far the top-rated cable program of the night.

Lifetime's Project Runway performed quite last night. It was the highest-rated cable entertainment program of the night, averaging a .8 in P18-49; that's a two-tenths improvement from the previous original episode. The episode pulled a 2.5 million viewers, up from last week's 2.3 million.

in P18-49; that's a two-tenths improvement from the previous original episode.The episode pulled a 2.5 million viewers, up from last week's 2.3 million. Following were the 8 and 10:30pm telecasts of The NBA on TNT (.6), a steady episode of WWE Smackdown on Syfy (.6), and the season premiere of The First 48 on A&E (.5).Last night's season 15 premiere of The First 48 was down from last season's premiere back in June 2014, but up from the season 14 finale in March 2015.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live + Same Day Data