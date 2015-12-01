Top 100 Shows: Thursday, November 26 2015 (Overnights)

NFL on Thankgiving

NFL football traditionally tackles the competition on Thanksgiving, but numbers for this year's games were especially strong.

CBS had rights to the late afternoon Thanksgiving game (4:30pm ET), which featured a Carolina Panthers win over the Dallas Cowboys. The upstart Panthers remain undefeated with the win.

The Panthers/Cowboys averaged 32.5 million viewers. That figure is up from last Thanksgiving's late afternoon game (Philadelphia vs. Dallas on Fox), which averaged 32.0 million viewers.Both the 2014 and 2015 late afternoon Thanksgiving games averaged a 10.3 in P 18-49. This year's pulled an 11.7 in the 25-54 demo, and the 2014 game pulled an 11.4 in P 25-54.

viewers. That figure is up from last Thanksgiving's late afternoon game (Philadelphia vs. Dallas on Fox), which averaged viewers.Both the 2014 and 2015 late afternoon Thanksgiving games averaged a 10.3 in P 18-49. This year's pulled an 11.7 in the 25-54 demo, and the 2014 game pulled an 11.4 in P 25-54. The last time CBS had rights to the Cowboys' Thanksgiving afternoon game was in 2013. That game averaged 31.7 million viewers.

viewers. The numbers for the 12:30pm ET game between Philadelphia and Detroit have yet to be released (as of Tuesday, 12/1). The game aired nationally on Fox.

The Thanksgiving primetime game on NBC featured rivals the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears surprise win over the Packers averaged a 9.0 in P 18-49 and 27.8 million viewers.Those numbers demolish previous Thanksgiving primetime games on the network. Last year's game featuring the 49ers and Seahawks, averaged a 7.4 in the demo and 22.9 million viewers.

Thanksgiving Overnights

CBS primetime programming benefited from its NFL lead in.

The Big Bang Theory was the top-rated primetime entertainment program of the evening, averaging a 3.2 in P 18-49 and over 12 million viewers.Last Thanksgiving's Big Bang special did not have an NFL lead, and averaged a 1.8 in the demo and 8.2 million viewers.

in P 18-49 and over viewers.Last Thanksgiving's Big Bang special did not have an NFL lead, and averaged a 1.8 in the demo and 8.2 million viewers. Other CBS primetime programs Mom and Elementary aired on Thanksgiving 2014 and 2015.Mom was even in the demos but down in total viewers, while Elementary was down in the demos but even in total viewers.

NBC Nightly News held even in the demos (year over year) but was up in total viewers this Thanksgiving versus last.

The same year over year trend was true for ABC World News Tonight.

Fox programming flopped on Thanksgiving night. Yes, Fox primetime didn't have an NFL lead-in this year, but ABC aired repeats of their primetime originals which out-performed Fox's All Star Dog Rescue primetime special ( 0.4 in P 18-49, 2.1 million viewers).

in P 18-49, viewers). The #1 program on cable during Thanksgiving was the premiere of the Hallmark Channel movie 12 Gifts of Christmas ( 3.1 million viewers from 8:00 - 10:00 pm).

viewers from 8:00 - 10:00 pm). Each of Hallmark Channel's primetime movies (8:00 pm and 10:00 pm) were up from last Thanksgiving's in demo viewers.

Despicable Me 2 aired throughout the day on FX, and Thursday Night Smackdown garnered a reasonable audience for Syfy.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data