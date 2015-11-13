"Top 100 Shows" - Thursday, November 12 2015
Top 100 Primetime Telecasts
BROADCAST
The CBS/ABC Thursday night rivalry continued yesterday. Who won? We’ll take a look at that matchup, as well as primetime ratings for the top Thursday night broadcast and cable series.
CBS – The Eye was the most-watched network of the night, but fell to ABC and its TGIT block with Adults 18-49.
- The Big Bang Theory finished the night #1 in Total Viewers (14.9 mil), and P18-49 (3.7).The episode was even with last week in P 18-49, but slightly up in Total Viewers (14.9 mil vs. 14.8 mil).
- Life in Pieces pulled a 1.9 in P18-49, even with last week's performance in P 18-49.
- Mom averaged a 1.5, also even with last week's episode (which happened to be its season premiere).
- The season premiere of 2 Broke Girls (1.6) build on the P 18-49 hauled in by Mom.
- Elementary didn't seem to benefit much from 2 Broke Girls lead-in. It struggled last night, only averaging a 0.8last night in P 18-49.
ABC – The network’s signature TGIT block was even with last week in P 18-49 (2.1). The steady performance was good enough for a first place finish, defeating CBS (1.9).
- Grey's Anatomy averaged a 2.2 in P18-49, down -4% from last week’s original (2.3)
- Scandal also earned a 2.2 in P18-49, even with last week’s original.
- How to Get Away with Murder garnered a 1.9 P18-49, which is even with last week as well.
- This is the second straight Thursday that ABC has finished in a first place tie with CBS in P18-49. Considering CBS’ numbers are currently inflated due to NFL in the NY markets, ABC may finish alone in 1st among P18-49. That will be confirmed when final Live+ Same Days are released later today.
- ABC finished #1 in P 18-49, but 2nd behind CBS in Total Viewers (7.5 mil).
NBC – The Thursday night trio of Heroes: Reborn, The Blacklist and freshman The Player gave NBC a 3rd place finish in P18-49 (1.1) and Total Viewers (4.6 mil). Here’s how the series themselves performed:
- Heroes: Reborn lost momentum after performing well on 11/5. Last night’s episode averaged a 1, down -15% in P18-49 (1.3).
- The Blacklist averaged a 1.5, up one-tenth from last week in P18-49.
- The Player finished even with last week, earning a 0.7 in P18-49.
FOX – Not much ratings-related action for Fox last night. The network finished even with last week in key categories.
- Bones (1.1) finished even with last week in P 18-49 but slightly down in Total Viewers (5.1 mil vs 5.3 mil on 11/5)
- Sleepy Hollow averaged a 0.9, even with last week in both P 18-49 and Total Viewers (3.0 mil)
- The network finished 4th with a steady 1.0 in P18-49 (even with last week), and 4th in Total Viewers (4.1 mil).
THE CW – With a 0.5 average in P18-49 and a 1.2 million viewer average in Total Viewers, CW was even with last Thursday’s performance in both measurements.
- Vampire Diaries averaged a 0.6, even with last week in P 18-49.
- The Originals (0.4) also finished even with last week in P18-49.
UNIVISION -
Rookie telenovela Pasion y Poder pulled a 1.0 in P18-49 and over 2.6 million viewers in total. Those figures are up week-to-week.
CABLE
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live + Same Day Data
- NFL Network's presentation of Thursday Night Football was the top-rated program of the night. The Bills/Jets pulled a 2.7, a four-tenths decline from last week in P 18-49.
- Syfy's Thursday Night Smackdown was the top-rated cable entertainment original of the night. Its 0.6 in P 18-49 is even with last week.
- Other highlights from the night in cable include FX presentation of Despicable Me 2, TNT's presentation of the NBA on TNT, Pawn Stars on History, and A&E's true-crime duo of The First 48 and Nightwatch.
- TNF averaged the most viewers of any cable program last night (7.6 million) and Smackdown was the most-watched cable entertainment program (2.3 million).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.