"Top 100 Shows" - Thursday, November 12 2015

The CBS/ABC Thursday night rivalry continued yesterday. Who won? We’ll take a look at that matchup, as well as primetime ratings for the top Thursday night broadcast and cable series.

CBS – The Eye was the most-watched network of the night, but fell to ABC and its TGIT block with Adults 18-49.

The Big Bang Theory finished the night #1 in Total Viewers ( 14.9 mil ), and P18-49 ( 3.7 ).The episode was even with last week in P 18-49, but slightly up in Total Viewers (14.9 mil vs. 14.8 mil).

), and P18-49 ( ).The episode was even with last week in P 18-49, but slightly up in Total Viewers (14.9 mil vs. 14.8 mil). Life in Pieces pulled a 1.9 in P18-49, even with last week's performance in P 18-49.

in P18-49, even with last week's performance in P 18-49. Mom averaged a 1.5 , also even with last week's episode (which happened to be its season premiere).

, also even with last week's episode (which happened to be its season premiere). The season premiere of 2 Broke Girls ( 1.6 ) build on the P 18-49 hauled in by Mom.

) build on the P 18-49 hauled in by Mom. Elementary didn't seem to benefit much from 2 Broke Girls lead-in. It struggled last night, only averaging a 0.8last night in P 18-49.

ABC – The network’s signature TGIT block was even with last week in P 18-49 (2.1). The steady performance was good enough for a first place finish, defeating CBS (1.9).

Grey's Anatomy averaged a 2.2 in P18-49, down -4% from last week’s original (2.3 )

in P18-49, down from last week’s original ) Scandal also earned a 2.2 in P18-49, even with last week’s original.

in P18-49, even with last week’s original. How to Get Away with Murder garnered a 1.9 P18-49, which is even with last week as well.

P18-49, which is even with last week as well. This is the second straight Thursday that ABC has finished in a first place tie with CBS in P18-49. Considering CBS’ numbers are currently inflated due to NFL in the NY markets, ABC may finish alone in 1st among P18-49. That will be confirmed when final Live+ Same Days are released later today.

ABC finished #1 in P 18-49, but 2nd behind CBS in Total Viewers (7.5 mil).

NBC – The Thursday night trio of Heroes: Reborn, The Blacklist and freshman The Player gave NBC a 3rd place finish in P18-49 (1.1) and Total Viewers (4.6 mil). Here’s how the series themselves performed:

Heroes: Reborn lost momentum after performing well on 11/5. Last night’s episode averaged a 1 , down -15% in P18-49 ( 1.3 ).

, down in P18-49 ( ). The Blacklist averaged a 1.5 , up one-tenth from last week in P18-49.

, up one-tenth from last week in P18-49. The Player finished even with last week, earning a 0.7 in P18-49.

FOX – Not much ratings-related action for Fox last night. The network finished even with last week in key categories.

Bones ( 1.1 ) finished even with last week in P 18-49 but slightly down in Total Viewers ( 5.1 mil vs 5.3 mil on 11/5)

) finished even with last week in P 18-49 but slightly down in Total Viewers ( vs on 11/5) Sleepy Hollow averaged a 0.9 , even with last week in both P 18-49 and Total Viewers ( 3.0 mil )

, even with last week in both P 18-49 and Total Viewers ( ) The network finished 4th with a steady 1.0 in P18-49 (even with last week), and 4th in Total Viewers (4.1 mil).

THE CW – With a 0.5 average in P18-49 and a 1.2 million viewer average in Total Viewers, CW was even with last Thursday’s performance in both measurements.

Vampire Diaries averaged a 0.6 , even with last week in P 18-49.

, even with last week in P 18-49. The Originals (0.4) also finished even with last week in P18-49.

UNIVISION -

Rookie telenovela Pasion y Poder pulled a 1.0 in P18-49 and over 2.6 million viewers in total. Those figures are up week-to-week.

CABLE

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live + Same Day Data