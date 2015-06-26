"Top 100 Shows" - Thursday, June 25 2015

CBS won Thursday night in the key 18-49 demo thanks to night #2 of Big Brother. The Thursday edition held steady with Wednesday's premiere (2.1). Under theDome, however took a hit in its return. The drama, airing a two-hour episode on its new night, averaged a 1.3 in the demo. That's off nearly a full point from last summer's opener (2.1).

It will be interesting to see what type of bump the premiere received from time-shifted, especially considering the preponderance of dramas on in primetime last night.

Elsewhere, Fox saw new game show Boom! premiere to an OK .9 rating in the key demo. That series, like all other summer game/competition show debuts, now has to be judged against ABC's Celebrity Family Feud, which earned massive numbers in last Sunday’s premiere. Wayward Pines (1.2) wrapped the night even with the week before.

Telemundo’s powerhouse novela Señor de Los Cielos (1.0) rounded out the night’s top five among viewers 18-49.

On NBC, Dateline was steady with a season high 1.3 rating among 18-49. It was the most-watched program of the evening (6.9 million), and tied Under The Dome for #2 in the 18-49 demo. It defeated Big Brother and Under The Dome in total viewers.

The recently-renewed Aquarius (.6) fell one-tenth in the demo. Hannibal (.4), which won't continue on NBC, was also steady.

The Astronaut Wives Club (.8) fell three-tenths of a point from its premiere on ABC, and Mistresses (.7) dropped two-tenths. Rookie Blue did not perform well at all (.6), down a half of a point from its 2014 premiere.

On cable – WWE Smackdown took the night in the demo (.6), down one-tenth from the previous Thursday’s episode. It was also the most-watched program on cable (2.5 million total)

Finishing second among all cable originals was the season 9 premiere of A&E’s Beyond Scared Straight (.5). The final season premiere was cable’s #1 original of the night in the 9pm slot, and steady with the previous season's premiere and finale.

On WE tv, Braxton Family Values (.5) held steady in the demo, while HGTV’s House Hunters (.5) moved up one-tenth.

