"Top 100 Shows" - Thursday, June 11 2015
Game Four of The 2015 NBA Finals continued to attract the masses.
Tying up the series, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers continue to give ABC huge year-over-year gains.
Thursday's Game Four, the most-watched and highest-rated in over a decade, hauled in 19.9 million total Live+SD viewers, and an impressive 7.6 rating among adults 18-49, up three-tenths from the previous game. It was also up 1.1 million total viewers from the previous game. Game Four was obviously the #1 program of the evening, and no telecast was anywhere close.
After the 1.4 rating hauled in by Jimmy Kimmel Live! in primetime, there was a four-way tie for #2 entertainment series of the night. Fox had a slightly-boosted season finale of Bones (1.2), up one-tenth from the previous Thursday, and Wayward Pines (1.2), which also moved up a tenth. NBC’s Dateline Thursday and an Odd Couple repeat on CBS also grabbed 1.2 in P 18-49.
Telenovelas traditionally take off during the summer months, and 2015 has proved no exception. The Telemundo novela el Senor de los Cielos (1.1) improved by one-tenth in the core demo. Univision’s duo of Lo Imperdonable and Amores Con Trampa also earned 1.1.
Over on NBC, Aquarius, still streaming its entire season, was a steady .8 rating with adults 18-49 on NBC — but Hannibal logged a series low, falling two-tenths of a point to a .5 in the demo and only 1.7 million total Live+SD viewers.
On Cable, a two-hour episode of Thursday Night Smackdown on Syfy was the #1 original of the evening, hauling in a .7 in the demo, up one-tenth from the previous Thursday. Braxton Family Values on WE tv pulled a steady .5 rating, good enough to finish as the #2 original on cable.
Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)
