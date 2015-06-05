"Top 100 Shows" - Thursday, June 04 2015

Game 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals scored an all-time high for championship opener on ABC, earning a 6.9 in the core 18-49 demo to go with 17.8 million viewers in total. As expected, it was by far the top program of the night. The game went into overtime, with the Golden State Warriors ultimately defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-100.

A solid performance to kick off this year’s Finals did not exactly help NBC's dramas. In just its second week, Aquarius dropped four-tenths of a point to just a .7 among adults 18-49, and 3.9 million Live+SD viewers in total. It's not clear how much of that drop is due to NBC putting the entire season online last week, as streaming numbers aren't available.

Hannibal, returning for its third season and moving from Friday to Thursday in the 10pm slot, also struggled. The heavily time-shifted series matched Aquarius with a .7 in the key demo, hitting a live-plus-same-day series low, to go with 2.6 million viewers in total.

Fox dramas Bones and Wayward Pines, and NBC’s Dateline each dropped one-tenth in the 18-49 demo (1.1). They still finished in a tie for top original entertainment program on TV.

On cable – WWE Smackdown led a quiet evening, pulling a .6 in the demo (down one-tenth from last week) and almost 2.4 million total P2+ viewers.

WE’s Braxton Family Values(.5) dropped one-tenth in the demo at 9pm.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

