"Top 100 Shows" - Thursday, July 30 2015

It was a strong night for CBS, particularly in the 18-49 demo, one the Eye has struggled to attract this summer.

Big Brother was TV's top-rated primetime program for a second consecutive weeknight, and a second consecutive Thursday night. CBS' reality juggernaut, which has underwhelmed a bit as of late, grabbed a 2.1 in the demo, which is a two-tenths improvement from the previous Thursday evening.

Finishing alone in second amongst the night's non-repeats, was Telemundo's El Señor de los Cielos (1.2). The telecast was down one-tenth in the demo from the previous Thursday, yet still managed to finish as the #2 non-repeat of the evening.

Steady episodes of NBC's Dateline Mystery (1.0),CBS' Under The Dome (1.0), and Univision's Amores Con Trampa rounded out the night's top five (non-repeats).

ABC's scripted period drama Astronaut Wives Club put up a strong showing, grabbing a .8 Live+SD rating which was up two-tenths from the previous Thursday.

NBC's Food Fighters (.8) held steady in the demo, as did FOX's Boom! (.6).

On cable - MTV's Teen Mom II (.8) managed to finish Thursday as cable's top-rated non-repeat despite falling two-tenths from the previous week.

The following cable programs finished with a .6 rating, good enough for a second place tie in the demo: Syfy's WWE Smackdown (steady), History's Mountain Men (steady), Alone (steady).

Spike's Lip Sync Battle (.5) fell one-tenth in the demo.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

