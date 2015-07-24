"Top 100 Shows" - Thursday, July 22 2015

Big Brother led another night for CBS, averaging a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 on Thursday, down one-tenth from the previous Thursday episode, but easily #1 on the evening.

A steady episode of Under the Dome (1.0) followed, giving the network a nightly win in the key demo.

A strong week for Spanish language TV continued last night. Telemundo’s Senor de Los Cielos (1.3) continues to perform at a high level for the NBCU-owned Spanish language broadcaster. It was TV’s second-highest-rated non-repeat of the night. With no Premios Juventud award show to deal with this week, the episode was up four-tenths of a demo point from last week.

FOX saw the conclusion of event series Wayward Pines. The heavily time-shifted drama rose three-tenths of a point to match a series-high 1.2 among adults 18-49, the third-highest-rated non-repeat of the evening. It followed an episode of Boom! (.6), which lost one-tenth in the demo. Despite the lackluster first-air showings, Wayward Pines has been FOX's strongest series this summer. Granted, that's not saying a whole lot. Regardless, it has yet to officially be picked up, for some reason.

Food Fighters (.8) fell one-tenth of a point on NBC, and Dateline (1.0) held steady.

It was a rare bad night for ABC. Astronaut Wives Club (.6) continues to disappoint in Live+SD viewership, plummeting three-tenths of a point to a series low. Mistresses (.7) was off two-tenths of a point, and Rookie Blue (.8) held steady.

On cable, MTV’s Teen Mom II Season 6 (1.0) won the 18-49 demo for a second consecutive Thursday. The demo score was a one-tenth improvement from last week.

In the race for second place in the 18-49 demo, History’s Alone (.6) held steady in the demo, and held onto its Mountain Men lead-in (.6). Spike’s Lip Sync Battle (.6) fell one-tenth. Thursday Night Smackdown (.6) held steady for Syfy, while HGTV’s House Hunters (.6) improved by two-tenths of a point from last week.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.