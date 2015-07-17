"Top 100 Shows" - Thursday, July 16 2015

Big Brother may have finished Thursday as the #1 primetime program in the 18-49 demo, but Univision defeated CBS to become Thursday night's top-rated network across all of TV.

The millennial-focused Premios Juventud 2015, an awards "party" that showcases the best in Latino pop culture, earned a positive 1.7 rating among viewers 18-49.

CBS aired Big Bang Theory and Mom repeats prior to Big Brother.

An episode of Dateline Mystery (1.0) aired on NBC. The Peacock moved its struggling Thursday night drama duo (Aquarius and Hannibal) to Saturday night, and Dateline to Thursday.

Multiple broadcast network originals grabbed a .9 in the 18-49 demo. ABC's female-friendly dramas The Astronaut Wives Club and Mistresses wereboth up one-tenth from the previous week. CBS' Under The Dome was down two-tenths, Wayward Pines fell one-tenth on FOX, and Food Fighters stayed steady on NBC. Telemundo's Señor de Los Cielos also earned a .9.

Physical competition show Boom (.7) held steady on FOX.

It was a competitive Thursday night on cable a week after Shark Week programming dominated the evening. Teen Mom II Season 6 (.9) fell two-tenths in the demo, but kept cable's #1 ranking.

Lip Sync Battle (.7) finished second in the demo with a one-tenth improvement from the previous Thursday.

History's Mountain Men (down one-tenth), Alone (steady), WE tv's Braxton Family Values (steady), LA Hair First Look special, and WWE Smackdown on Syfy (steady) all scored a .6 rating in the demo.

Mountain Men was the second most-watched cable program in primetime, only behind The O'Reilly Factor.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.