"Top 100 Shows" - Thursday, July 09 2015

Anchored by Big Brother (1.9), which was up one tenth of a point from last Thursday’s performance in the demo, CBS led the broadcast networks on Thursday night. The reality powerhouse was paired with a slightly boosted outing of Under the Dome (1.1).

Soccer fever continues, this time on Spanish language broadcaster UniMas. Mexico’s 6-0 beatdown of Cuba last night in the 2015 Gold Cup opener pulled a 1.6 in the demo, good enough for the second-best score of the evening among viewers 18-49.

Sticking with broadcast – Fox had new episodes of Boom (.7), and Wayward Pines (1.0), both of which matched the previous week's score.

Over on ABC, Mistresses (.8) finished two-tenths up in the demo from last week. Its lead-in Astronaut Wives Club(.8), was up one tenth from last Thursday, and its lead-out Rookie Blue (.7) held steady.

NBC's Food Fighters (.9) had a solid evening, moving up two tenths of a point in the demo. Aquarius (.5) and Hannibal (.4) were steady.

The CW launched a new half-hour comedy, Dates, to poor results. After an even Beauty and the Beast (.2), back-to-back episodes earned a respective .2 and .1 rating in the 18-49 demo.

It was a competitive night on cable – Shark Week’s Shark Planet edged the season 6 premiere of Teen Mom II in the 18-49 demo: 1.2 to 1.1

Shark Planet had a re-run of Monster Mako (.9) as its 8pm lead-in.

History had a positive night. The 9pm episode of Mountain Men (.7) improved by three tenths of a point. The episode led into a new Alone (.6) which moved up two tenths from the previous Thursday episode.

Other cable programs to earn a .6 in the demo included Braxton Family Values (WE tv), Thursday Night Smackdown (Syfy) and Lip Sync Battle (Spike).

