"Top 100 Shows" - Thursday, July 02 2015

Due to the Independence Day holiday, Nielsen Live+SD ratings from Thursday were released not long ago. Friday’s Live+SD ratings will be released tomorrow morning, with the weekend and Monday Live+SD ratings set to be released Wednesday morning.

It was a pretty slow Thursday evening across broadcast, with many programs below their usual Live+SD averages. Big Brother was the top-rated program on Thursday evening among 18-49 (1.8), down three-tenths of a point from the previous Thursday’s installment.

Under The Dome continues its freefall in the 18-49 demo (1.0), also losing three-tenths of a point from the previous Thursday.

Positive ratings news came from the Spanish language world. Telemundo’s hit novela Señor de Los Cielos (1.2) was the second-highest-original episode of the evening. The program finished ahead of Dome, up two-tenths of a point from the previous Thursday, and almost 300,000 more total viewers.

Culinary competition series Food Fighters returned to NBC, and was met with a lukewarm response. The season premiere drew a .7 in the 18-49 demo.

Over on FOX, Wayward Pines (1.0) fell two-tenths, as did new game show Boom! (.7).

ABC’s period drama The Astronaut Wives Club (.7) fell another tenth in the demo and lost almost one half million Live+SD viewers in total. Mistresses (.6) fell one-tenth, but Rookie Blue (.7) rebounded a bit after a poor start to its new season.

It was a rerun-filled night on cable. Season 9, episode 2 of A&E’s Beyond Scared Straight and HGTV’s House Hunters finished tied for 1st among all primetime originals. Both grabbed a .5 in the demo, a score that was steady for Beyond Scared and a one-tenth improvement for House Hunters.

History’s Mountain Men (2.6 million) the most-watched program on cable, significantly up from the 2.1 million the previous Thursday episode attracted.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.