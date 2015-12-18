Top 100 Shows: Thursday, December 17 2015 (Overnights)

BROADCAST

CBS breezed past the competition last night thanks to new episodes of its Thursday comedies: The Big Bang Theory, Life in Pieces, Mom, and 2 Broke Girls, as well as drama Elementary.

CBS

• The Big Bang Theory went up against holiday specials, and TV's #1 comedy earned big numbers as a result.

• Last night's episode averaged a 4.1 in adults 18-49 and 17.2 million viewers total from 8–8:30 p.m.

• The 17.2 million will represent the most-watched episode since the season premiere.

• Life in Pieces averaged a 2.2 in adults 18-49 (up two tenths of a point week to week), and 10.3 million viewers ( +2.1 million viewers week to week) from 8:30–9 p.m.

• Mom averaged a 1.8 in adults 18-49 ( up two tenths week to week) and 9 million viewers (+2.1 million viewers week to week).

• 2 Broke Girls averaged a 1.6 in adults 18-49 (up four tenths week to week), and 6.9 million viewers (+1.2 million viewers week to week) from 9:30–10 p.m.

• Elementary averaged a steady 1.0 in adults 18-49, but averaged 5.9 million viewers overall (+900,000 week to week) from 10–11 p.m.

NBC – A highly anticipated special episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls aired last night. The episode featured President Barack Obama.

• An encore telecast of How Murray Saved Christmas averaged a 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 2.2 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET

• A rebroadcast of Kelly Clarkson's Cautionary Christmas Music Tale averaged a 0.6 in adults 18-49, and 3.5 million viewers in total from 9-10 p.m. ET.

• The special Running Wild With Bear Grylls aired from 10-11 p.m. ET, and only averaged a 0.9 in 18-49 and 3.5 million viewers. It appears that the ratings failed to match the hype. That said, having a little-watched re-run as a lead-in didn't exactly help matters.

ABC – It was a special-heavy night for ABC, highlighted by Barbara Walters' annual 10 Most Fascinating People.

• Disney Prep & Landing (special) averaged a 0.8 in adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers overall from 8–8:30 p.m.

• Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice averaged a 0.9 in adults 18-49 and 3.2 million viewers from 8:30–9 p.m.

• A repeat of Modern Family held onto its lead-in: 0.9 in adults 18-49 and 3.2 million viewers from 9–9:30 p.m.

• Barbara Walters: 10 Most Fascinating People of 2015 (special) averaged a 1.0 in adults 18-49 and a solid 6.2 million viewers from 9:30–11 p.m.

Fox – There was little action over on Fox last night, with the exception of a new episode of World's Funniest Fails.

• The new episode only managed a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.8 million viewers from 9–10 p.m.

The CW – The network went young last night by airing the pop star-heavy iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2015 concert.

• The iheartRadio Jingle Ball 2015 averaged a 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 1.2 million total viewers from 8–9:30 p.m.

CABLE

NFL Network's presentation of Thursday Night Football (Tampa Bay vs. St. Louis) was easily the top-rated cable telecast of the evening. The contest averaged a 2.0 in adults 18-49 and 6 million viewers overall. That's a -0.9 of a point fall from the 12/10 game, and -2.7 million total viewers from 12/10.

Last night may have been the franchise's final home game ever in St. Louis with a move to Los Angeles possibly on the horizon.

Other cable highlights include:

Top 10 Cable Originals of the Night (P 18-49%)

NFL Network - Thursday Night Football (2.0) TNT - NBA on TNT (0.9) 8:15 p.m. ET TNT - NBA on TNT (0.7) 10:45 p.m. ET Syfy - WWE Smackdown (0.6) A&E - Nightwatch (0.55) A&E - The First 48 (0.5) HGTV - Flip or Flop (0.5) TNT - NBA on TNT Pre-Game Show (0.45) History - Pawn Stars (0.4) ESPN - Pardon the Interruption (0.4)

