"Top 100 Shows" - Thursday, August 20 2015

Big Brother was the top-rated primetime program for a second consecutive Thursday (2.0), improving one-tenth in the demo from last Thursday's installment.

Following in the primetime Thursday hierarchy were a re-run of The Big Bang Theory, preseason NFL football on ESPN, NBC's Dateline Mystery, and a CBS re-run of Mom.

Food Fighters (.9) had a nice night on NBC, up two-tenths from the previous Thursday night episode. ABC's The Astronaut Wives Club (.8) also moved up one-tenth in the demo.

But all in all, Thursday was an evening dominated by CBS, not just in average total viewers, but also in the core 18-49 demographic.

Powerhouse telenovela El Señor de los Cielos took a night off, as the Spanish language broadcaster aired Premios Tu Mundo 2015 (Your World Awards) in its timeslot (.9). Interestingly, the special was down two-tenths of a demo point from last Thursdays installment of Cielos.

MTV should be pleased with its numbers for Teen Mom II (1.0), up two-tenths of an 18-49 demo point from the previous Thursday. It was the top-rated cable series of the evening.

Spike's Lip Sync Battle (.7) also shot up two-tenths, with History's Alone and Syfy's Thursday Night Smackdown following with a stable .6 P 18-49 Live+SD rating, respectively.

