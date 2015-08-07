"Top 100 Shows" - Thursday, August 06 2015

Fox News scored HUGE numbers with the Republican Presidential Debate last night. The primetime telecast was by far #1 across the board, averaging a record 24 million total Live+SD viewers, a 5.3 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.6 rating in the 25-54 demo. About 1/3 of the total viewers were in the 25-54 age range.

It was the third-most-watched primetime cable telecast of the year to-date, only behind the CFP National Championship Game on ESPN (Ohio State vs. Oregon) and The Sugar Bowl on ESPN (Ohio State versus Alabama).

Finishing a distant second among viewers in the demos and in total viewers was CBS’ Big Brother Thursday. The program earned 2.1 rating in the demo, holding steady with the previous Thursday night episode. Its lead-out, Under The Dome (.8) suffered due to the Presidential Debate competition, falling two-tenths of a demo point from the previous Thursday.

Finishing third overall on the evening (among viewers 18-49) was the series finale of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Stewart’s swan song episode pulled a strong 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demo, and 3.5 million Live+SD viewers in total. The program has always earned a massive bump from time-shifted data, so expect numbers to skyrocket in the coming days and weeks.

Telemundo’s Senor de los Cielos (1.2) was broadcast’s second-highest-rated program of the evening, holding steady with the previous week’s installment.

Univision novela Amores con Trampa (1.0) held steady.

NBC had a decent night. Both Dateline Mystery (1.1) and Food Fighters (.9) improved by one-tenth in the demo.

ABC, on the other hand, had a poor night. Astronaut Wives Club (.6) fell two-tenths of a point in the demo. Mistresses (.6) and Rookie Blue (.6) both fell one-tenth.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.